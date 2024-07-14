Rafael Nadal Has Interesting Way of Wishing Carlos Alcaraz and Spanish Soccer Team on Historic Sunday

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point during his match against Rafael Nadal at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., March 19, 2022. Bnp Saturday Week Two 36

Rafael Nadal celebrates celebrates his semifinal win over Carlos Alcaraz at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., March 19, 2022. Bnp Saturday Week Two 47

Rafael Nadal, who has maintained a low profile during this year’s Wimbledon, knew the importance of Sunday’s events as Carlos Alcaraz took on Novak Djokovic in an attempt to defend his title from last year. What added to the excitement is that Spain was to compete next against England in the finals of the Euro 2024 in Berlin. Aware of the momentous occasion, Nadal took to Instagram to share his support through a heartfelt story.

He posted a graphic and tagged both Alcaraz and the Spanish soccer team, wishing them the best in their respective challenges.

Nadal, the patriot again strikes on social media! And Alcaraz wins Wimbledon 2024 for the second time in his career, matching his feat! pic.twitter.com/fiH0YhurmI — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) July 14, 2024

Nadal’s gesture is a poignant reminder of his own history-making moments in 2008. That year, he famously defeated Roger Federer in an epic Wimbledon final, capturing his first title at the prestigious tournament.

Shortly after Nadal’s triumph, Spain went on to win the 2008 European Championships, marking a golden period in Spanish sport. These twin victories not only showcased the country’s athletic prowess but also inspired a generation of sports enthusiasts.

Despite his improved relations with Novak Djokovic, Nadal did not shy away from publicly supporting Alcaraz. Nadal’s support is about national pride and showed the camaraderie and encouragement within the Spanish sports community.

And Alcaraz did not let Nadal and his supporters around the world down as he played one of the best Grand Slam finals of his career to beat Djokovic, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 for his 4th Grand Slam title and his 2nd at Wimbledon.

Alcaraz Carries Spanish Tennis Forward Giving Nadal Vibes

Alcaraz crossed Nadal by becoming the youngest player in many years to win 4 Grand Slams by the age of 21. The 22-time Grand Slam champion, on the other hand, who achieved his fourth Grand Slam win at Wimbledon, was aged 22 at the time.

Co-incidentally, just as Nadal greeted the King of Spain after winning Wimbledon 2008, Alcaraz did the same on Sunday. What would also delight fans is that Juan Carlos Ferrero, the former World No.1, who is now coaching Alcaraz, also has 4 Majors to his name as coach.

Once again, this is just like Nadal, who achieved a lot of success under Spanish coaches only, i.e. Toni Nadal and Carlos Moya. So it is clear that Spaniards are back at being very competitive in the sports they are very proud of – Tennis and soccer.

It remains to be seen whether the Spanish soccer team defeats England in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin to complete the 2008 double this year as well.