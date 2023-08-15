Former American World No. 1 Says $165,000,000 Worth Andy Murray Has Earned Enough Money to Last Five Lifetimes: “Enjoy the Rest of Your Life”

It has been nearly 18 years since Andy Murray turned professional on the ATP Tour. The former World No.1 has shown supreme levels of consistency amidst seeing so many ups and downs and having to face the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at their peaks. Former American No.1 James Blake, who has himself played Andy Murray thrice in his career in the 2000s, has commented on the British legend’s potential retirement. Blake believes that no person has the right to influence or dictate Murray’s retirement apart from himself.

Advertisement

Another reason that Blake feels that Murray can retire on his own terms is because he has earned so much in his career that five generations of his family after him can live off that money. The American then went on to compare the Brit to former players like Pete Sampras, who are now living comfortably off of the prize money earnings.

James Blake backs Andy Murray to make the call

Andy Murray isn’t someone who is playing to make more money but rather for the pure love for the game. That is what James Blake opined in an interview with Sky Sports. According to the Daily Mail, the Andy Murray net worth figure in 2023 is at $165 million, making him one of the richest tennis players of all-time.

Advertisement

Blake was full of praise for Murray, because of being an epitome of hard work and character besides his achievements. As a result, seeing his motivations, Murray would not quit the game anytime soon, according to Blake. The Scotsman was also seen as a spectator for a change at the Wimbledon 2023 final, filming videos of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic to learn from them.

Even off the court, Murray is considered to be someone with tons of niceness and a great sense of humor, who is actually very laidback. Blake was quoted as saying –

“He’s earned the right to do whatever he wants to do. He’s such a great champion and the fact that he was always one of the hardest workers now coming back with a metal hip and still working as hard as he does and showing that he loves it, because he has no reason to, he’s already a first ballot hall of famer and one of the all time greats. “He probably has more money than he ever could spend in five lifetimes. He’s doing it because he loves the game so as long as he loves it, do what you love.” “You only have so long to do what you love and get paid for it and have fans while you’re doing it. So if he wants to continue enjoying it, go as long as he can and then enjoy the rest of your life. Our life is long after tennis too, which a lot of people don’t realise when you’re in that bubble of the world of tennis.” “He’s such a smart guy, he’s one of the nicest guys off the court. I know that’s sometimes hard to believe for people who watch him on the court. He’s the funniest most laidback guy off the court and also the most thoughtful.”

Murray comeback delighting fans

Andy Murray is one of the most critical figures in the world of tennis. The 2012 US Open champion had to undergo a career-threatening phase, completing a surgery which involved him having a metal in his hips in 2019. It has taken him four years to find form and getting to the world ranking of No.36 on the ATP Tour in the men’s singles category.

Murray is seen winning ATP Tour as well as Challengers titles, while often challenging top 20 players. Many believe that they haven’t seen Murray move better than he is now. Such has been his rise and is his expertise that on Monday, he was recalled to Great Britain’s Davis Cup team, and his teammates will include Cam Norrie and Dan Evans.