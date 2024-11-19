Rafael Nadal Makes Serena Williams Publicly Reveal One Thing She Isn’t Good at

Rafael Nadal retiring from tennis is an event that is still making many emotional. One of those people is Serena Williams. The American legend knows a thing or two about retirement, having herself lived through that in 2022.

Serena came up with a special tweet for Nadal. She wondered why she was feeling like ‘choking up’ emotionally at the thought of his retirement. That made her express that she isn’t a person who is great in a word that ends many meetings and associations, among other things in life, ‘goodbyes’.

Why am I getting so choked up. With @RafaelNadal retirement. I’m not good at goodbyes — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) November 19, 2024

Serena has found it hard to let go of tennis till date despite having a lot of other commitments that have kept her busy even after retirement. For her, the word ‘retirement’ means to move on to a new phase in life.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion expressed that sentiment in another post on Instagram in which she was spotted wearing a Nadal t-shirt from their common sponsor, Nike. She also imitated Nadal’s famous way of wearing his headband to perfection, in what was a unique tribute to him.

While many fans responded to that, it was natural that Nike themselves took notice of the same. Their response, ‘Legends supporting legends,’ summed up the post perfectly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

There were a few users who questioned Nike for giving Nadal better treatment on his retirement than Serena, who has played an equal role for the brand to be a powerhouse in tennis in the last 25 years.

Nike had an interesting reply to Serena’s tribute to Nadal on IG. pic.twitter.com/R21TLKy2xt — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) November 19, 2024

Serena’s post and such comments have come after Nike released a 1-minute video in which they saluted Nadal for giving his all on the tennis court every time he stepped on it.

No one has given more to their sport. Or left it all on the court every single time. @RafaelNadal, you showed us what it takes to be the greatest. It only takes everything. pic.twitter.com/l2iBGF5yyQ — Nike (@Nike) November 19, 2024

However, Serena’s own post, which had some authentic words, showed that she isn’t insecure at all but, in fact, full of respect for Nadal’s achievements and personality, despite being four years her junior.

Serena and Nadal got to know each other a lot more because of their commitments with Nike. In fact, Serena once called him a ‘brother’ for a hilarious reason.

When Serena compared her booty to Nadal’s at US Open 2011

In a TV interview after one of his US Open matches in 2011, Nadal complained that players were not protected enough by the organizers. The Spaniard was apparently not happy with being called to play in the rain against his opponent, Gilles Muller.

“It’s a tough day here and especially we don’t feel protected. “Grand Slams, you win a lot of money and we are part of the show and they are just working for that, not for us. They knew it was still raining, and they call us on the court … that cannot be possible.”

Serena saw that interview taken by Pam Shriver of ESPN and tweeted back then that Nadal has big butts like her, and he was right in trying to teach a lesson to the organizers.

With Nadal set to join Serena in the retirement club, it would be interesting to see if they both decide on some sort of collab. Whether Nike makes that happen on fan demand, not just in the United States but across the world, remains to be seen.