Roger Federer Reveals The Biggest Worry Rafael Nadal Gives Him Till Date Regarding His Children

Jul 8, 2007; London, ENGLAND; Roger Federer (SUI) (R) and Rafael Nadal (L) meet at center court following the men’s championship match of the 2007 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Tennis Club. Credit: GEPA pictures/ Alan Grieves via USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal recently commented on Roger Federer’s availability at the Davis Cup 2024 Finals. Rafael Nadal’s comments indicated that it wasn’t on his mind, as he hadn’t spoken to Federer or asked him to come to Malaga specifically to support him. While many questioned their friendship because of that, Federer put many rumors to rest by coming up with a special letter for Nadal on social media ahead of Spain’s match against the Netherlands on Tuesday afternoon ET.

In his heartfelt letter, Federer was articulate in expressing what Nadal’s role has been in his own career and life. The 20-time Grand Slam champion assured his biggest rival that wherever he will be, he will be cheering for him. It meant that the Swiss legend would not be present in person for the big event. And yet, not making it there isn’t Federer’s biggest worry when it comes to Nadal.

Federer specifically mentioned the fact that his two children have trained extensively at Nadal’s academies in Europe over the last few years. In his typical sense of humor, the 8-time Wimbledon champion lauded the Spaniard’s impact on his children, claiming that he was concerned about them playing as lefties in the future.

It is interesting that Federer said that, since he too would be mentoring his children on a regular basis and being right-handed, he would want them to follow his set of suggestions and instructions. However, Federer has given the responsibility of his children having a future in the sport to Nadal and his team of coaches. That helps him focus on his business and other commitments as he keeps traveling across the globe throughout the year, being even busier after retirement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer)

Federer also lightheartedly claimed that he ‘self-invited’ himself to the launch of Nadal’s academy in Manacor in 2016. Nadal did approach him first but did not insist if the Swiss star couldn’t make it, which made him call the 22-time Grand Slam champion ‘polite’.

When it comes to Nadal’s rivals’ children, Federer is not the only one to have felt the southpaw’s impact on them. Novak Djokovic, who broke both of their records, admitted the same in the past.

Djokovic’s child, like Federer’s, is also a big Nadal fan

Djokovic’s son Stefan is very passionate about the sport and has been seen training with his legendary father on the court in the last few years. Despite the spotlight being a lot on a young boy, Stefan actually has fun on the court and loves deliberately irritating Novak.

And of course, his favorite shot is the famous top-spin forehand of the Spaniard. So when Stefan tries to play it in that style despite being right-handed, it annoys Novak.

In an interview in 2023 at Wimbledon, Novak explained that he tries to tell Stefan constantly not to play the forehand in that way since it should have more technique and as a result, he wants him to play it more in his style or in a regular way. But it goes to show that Nadal’s success with the forehand despite being unconventional, goes a long way in catching the eyes of young, aspiring players.

“He likes to do that. He likes to intimidate me on the court with finishing the swing here. He knows I don’t like that particularly. I’m trying to teach him to finish the hand here, the swing, over the shoulder. He does that, but he does this as well. Whenever he does that he always laughs because he knows. We have these kind of funny moments on the court.”

Perhaps no other player might have a forehand of that style and impact like Nadal has had in the last 20 years.