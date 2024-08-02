Rafael Nadal Makes up For Wimbledon Absence By Coming Up With Heartfelt Message For Andy Murray

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal has a special message for the Great Britain tennis legend Andy Murray. Post the announcement of Murray’s retirement from professional tennis, the Spaniard came with a video message and reminisced about their past memories while wishing the former luck for his future.

On Thursday, Andy stepped out on the field for one last time alongside his partner Dan Evans for the men’s doubles quarterfinal clash against the American pair of T. Paul and T. Fritz at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The loss marked an end to Andy’s 19-year-long professional tennis career, making tennis fans and other players emotional as one of the greatest players bid adieu to the sport.

The 22-time grand slam champion was visibly emotional in the video he shared for the British star. Nadal began the video on an emotional note as he described how sad he was to say goodbye to ‘one of the players that the locker room loves the most’, hinting at Andy’s cheerful and charismatic personality.

He also reminisced about some great moments the two spent on the tour, both on and off the court, despite being two of the greatest rivals. He ended the video by congratulating the three time grand slam winner for all his achievements and for fulfilling his dream of becoming one of the greatest players in the tennis world. The 14-time Roland Garros champion then proceeded to wish Murray good luck for his future and hoped to see him again.

Rafa’s wish received admiration from tennis fans across the world, especially after he was unable to make it to Andy’s last Wimbledon game.

Rafa’s Absence From Andy’s Last Wimbledon Game

Earlier, Nadal was criticized for not appearing at the Centre Court to watch Andy playing his last ever tennis game at Wimbledon, though he participated in a video tribute. The occasion was also missed by the Swiss tennis maestro and Rafa’s closest friend on the tour Roger Federer.

The Serb tennis legend Novak Djokovic was the only one from the ‘Big Three’ who went to watch the British star playing at the Centre Court for one last time, after finishing his own match at the slam. Rafa’s absence had invited criticism from fans as they felt that he went out of his way to be present at Federer’s farewell but couldn’t do the same for Murray.

This raised several questions about the Spaniard’s feelings towards the British as many felt that they didn’t share mutual respect. However, with this video message for his former rival, Nadal gave an answer to the critics and portrayed how deeply he felt about his former colleague.