“Don’t Know If It’s Legal or Illegal”: Daniil Medvedev Uses ‘Pirate Website’ to Watch US Open Matches Following Spectrum & ESPN Disagreement

After his Round of 16 win, Daniil Medvedev admitted to watching the 2023 US Open on pirate websites. He said that he will probably watch the Novak Djokovic vs. Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe vs. Ben Shelton fixtures on such websites after the Spectrum – Disney dispute.

Cable TV provider Spectrum and ESPN owner Disney are in the midst of a disagreement. The sports network, which covers the US Open, was abruptly cut off for Spectrum users midway through the event. Medvedev, one of the millions affected by this corporate standoff, resorted to watching matches on pirate websites on his phone.

No other choice, says Daniil Medvedev about using pirate websites

Medvedev downed Alex de Minaur in four sets to advance to the quarter-finals. The Australian surprisingly won the first set, but the World No.3 bounced back the close the match 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2. He will now meet good friend Andrey Rublev in an all-Russian quarter-final clash. However, the dispute between Spectrum and Disney over carriage fees and payments means that Spectrum cable subscribers continue to miss out on the US Open.

In his post-match press conference, Medvedev talked about his solution to the ESPN blackout. He said most hotels in New York have Spectrum cable hence TV is not an option to watch US Open matches. He confessed to using piracy websites on the internet to watch the Grand Slam on his phone. Asked if he will see the other quarter-final fixtures, the Russian admitted he will continue using his phone if the Spectrum – Disney issue continues

“I guess in a lot of hotels they have Spectrum. I cannot watch it on TV anymore. I don’t know if it’s legal or illegal, but I have to find a way because I cannot watch it on TV. I got Internet, probably this, how you call it, pirate websites, I watch tennis there. I have no other choice. “Probably I’m going to watch it if they don’t play too late, my phone, if Spectrum don’t find an agreement.”

Medvedev also praised the American players’ performance at the Flushing Meadows. Tiafoe, Fritz, and Shelton are all in the Final 8 in New York.

Medvedev full of praise for American tennis

The men’s singles quarter-finals will see three American players fight it out to get to the semi-finals. Medvedev appreciated the high local representation in the last 8. He also mentioned Tommy Paul, who was upset by Shelton in the Round of 16.

The 2021 US Open winner said it was ‘great’ to see the American trio of Paul, Tiafoe, and Fritz, ranked high. They are ranked #14, #10, and #9 in the ATP rankings, respectively. At least one American will reach the semi-final this year, and Medvedev felt this will create an exceptional atmosphere.

“I think I would say more about Tommy, Taylor, and Frances just because of the ranking that it’s great to see three Americans that high in the rankings. Great guys, same generation, playing great. Ben managed win Tommy, so he’s there, the third one. It’s going to be a great atmosphere, a great match, at least one American in the semis. Let’s see.”

In his draw, Medvedev will first have to get through compatriot Rublev, his daughter’s godfather. If he makes it to the final four, he will likely run into World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz. From the other end of the draw, Novak Djokovic is heavily tipped to reach the final. Medvedev can repeat his 2021 feat to bag his second Majors title, but some familiar foes stand in his way.