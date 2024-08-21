Rafael Nadal to Promote Padel in Maldives in Latest Business Collaboration

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal has joined hands with a luxury private resort in the Maldives, named COMO Maalifushi, to bring an exciting opportunity for racket sports lovers. In the exciting partnership, the two are going to collectively organize a Padel camp at the stunning island location.

The magnificent resort had opened a padel court for its guests earlier this year and the facility will now be utilized even more extensively. The padel camp will be organized for 6 days, from October 20th to 26th by the Spanish legend’s tennis academy, Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar.

All guests will be trained by the professional coaches of the academy, who will help players at all levels get better at the sport. Sessions will happen twice a day from 7-10 am, followed by 5-7 pm in the evening. A separate camp will be organized for children, which will adopt a more relaxed approach to fit their physical and technical prowess.

At the same time, guests will be divided into groups based on their skill and efficiency level. This will ensure that everybody gets personalized coaching and their workout routine is developed accordingly. The aim of the camp is to attempt to bring improvement in the technique and flexibility of padel players.

Emphasis has also been laid on the off-court activities as well. Participants of the camp will get the opportunity to walk and talk with the former Spanish tennis player Anabel Medina Garrigues. A BBQ lunch with fellow camp players is also on the list. An ‘Island Indulgence’ package will also be provided to the people taking part in the Padel camp and it will include gourmet dining with some selected beverages.

Sharing how she felt about the camp, Rafa’s sister Maribel Nadal, who is also the co-director of the academy said, “We are so excited to bring our training methodology to a unique and beautiful location. We look forward to providing guests with an unforgettable experience set in the Maldives.”

This is not the first time that Rafa has been working towards popularizing the sport of padel and organizing sessions for the same. His academy headquarters in Mallorca offers a range of camps for padel training. These range from holiday to mid-week to full-week to daily camps, which have further divisions based on fitness and skill level.

Thus, with the help of his academy, the Spanish legend is trying to diversify into other racket sports as well. The aim is to popularize every racket sport and provide expert assistance, which is not very easily available for less-popular sports.