“Even Messi Knows..”: Novak Djokovic Fans Erupt at Photo With MLS Star

A picture of Lionel Messi and Novak Djokovic has gone viral on social media with both sporting icons posing together for a photograph. Messi, who plays for Inter Miami, has been living in the US for more than two months now, while Novak Djokovic is in the country for the US Open 2023.

Advertisement

The fans of both players are thankful that their favorite athletes have met and got a picture together. Naturally, most of the talk has been about the ‘GOAT’s’ as both Messi and Djokovic are on top of football and tennis respectively. This was not the first time the duo have met together, Messi and Djokovic had met previously as well and the fans are expecting them to meet more often in coming times.

Messi and Djokovic, two G.O.A.T’s

Lionel Messi and Novak Djokovic posed with the owner of Inter Miami, as both superstars are present in New York at the moment. Djokovic is preparing to compete in the US Open 2023 and Messi is playing for Inter Miami. The two met in the United States, and a selfie of them with Jorge Mas, the co-owner of the Flea’s team, Inter Miami, went viral.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DjokovicFan_/status/1694936020566069299?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The tennis fans and football fans alike, went crazy over the picture as they saw two of their favorite players strike a pose together. The social media was filled with GOAT shouts regarding two of the greatest players in their respective fields.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Berminn27/status/1694985330292637908?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SRBNews247/status/1694936521449623601?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Hellreiser173/status/1694957927231025509?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/S_RF_CA/status/1694961013349912999?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dah_king_father/status/1695018057532334579?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fairoz252525/status/1694997450556101072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RIshi_Kumar92/status/1694970193548636176?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/agrvt_sagar/status/1694988401684943131?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/thettasa/status/1694978941805572564?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While, most sports fans’ were having a blast seeing their favorite players, a few Nadal, Federer and Ronaldo fans were not happy with the GOAT comparisons. Ronaldo and Messi have been competing for the best footballer in the world for almost two decades now, while Federer, Nadal and Djokovic are the ‘Big Three’ of tennis.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/oussi_hassan/status/1695027846995906937?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/prady_33/status/1694979834072486199?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fednanen/status/1694979013146534204?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The GOAT debate will be a never-ending debate be it in tennis or in football but the meeting of two of the sporting icons should be celebrated by all the sports fans.

Messi and Djokovic, a developing friendship?

Djokovic has a close relationship with Messi and was in attendance when Paris Saint-Germain won the Ligue 1 title in June, while also competing in the French Open. The Serbian clicked picture with Messi and Neymar and posted it on his social media account.

Now, with Messi in Florida, USA playing for Inter Miami, it will be interesting to see if the Argentine superstar will show his support to Novak Djokovic during his US Open run. One thing is for sure, both these sporting icons have immense respect for each other and the fans’ love it every time they are together.