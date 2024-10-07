Rafael Nadal vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Who Has The More Expensive Luxury Watch?

There are several similarities that Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo share. Apart from revolutionizing their respective sports with incredible achievements, they also have a common liking for fancy watches.

Nadal and Ronaldo’s successful careers have resulted in the two having a reported net worth of $220 million and $800 million, respectively. They haven’t shied away from spending large sums of money on certain luxuries, especially watches.

Both athletes have appeared on the “most valuable celebrity watches” in the world for 2024. However, the Franck Muller Cintree Tourbillon is valued higher ($1.83 million) than the 22-time Grand Slam winner’s Richard Mille RM27-03 ($1.49 million).

Ronaldo’s unique watch is made up of an 18-carat white-gold set with several baguette-cut diamonds. The watch, ranked #10 on the “most valuable celebrity watch” list, also consists of a tourbillon as the heart of the timepiece.

Over the years, Nadal has donned multiple watches from Richard Mille’s collection. However, the RM27-03 had fans intrigued when the Spaniard wore the same during the French Open. The limited edition piece features a yellow quartz thin ply technology case as a homage to Nadal’s homeland — Spain.

Odell not the only one wearing a Richard Mille watch today. @RafaelNadal wearing the RM 27-03 during US Open Final. Limited to 50 pieces, retails for $725,000 each. pic.twitter.com/1gx9KAnB29 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 9, 2019

Rafael Nadal has been an ambassador for Richard Mille since 2010. However, Ronaldo isn’t associated with any watch brand. Hence, the Al Nassr superstar wears watches from multiple high-profile brands. With the virtue of both megastars being business partners, fans would love to see them wear similar watches at some point in the future.

Nadal and Ronaldo are business partners

Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the highest earners in their respective sports. However, a larger amount of their net worth is generated by activities off the court/field.

Their stellar trophy cabinets are a testament to the success they’ve witnessed. However, the two are also thriving as businessmen. Apart from the plethora of brands that they endorse, they have also invested in and owned businesses of their own.

The Mabel Hospitality Group is lucky enough to boast both of these megastars as part of their ownership team. Other prominent stakeholders in the same company are basketball players Pau Gasol and Rudy Fernandez.