Rafael Nadal’s 2005 French Open Accreditation Goes Viral, Fans Get Nostalgic After Spaniard’s First-Ever First Round Loss

Rafael Nadal has been the only player on everyone’s mind during the French Open 2024. Unfortunately, the Spaniard could not cross the line on Monday in the first round, falling short to Alexander Zverev, 3-6, 6-7 (5-7), 3-6. But, Nadal has made many tennis enthusiasts on social media nostalgic after an old photo of his ID card from the French Open 2005 has gone viral.

A professional sports photographer, Antoine Couvercelle, uploaded a photo of Rafael Nadal’s accreditation from the French Open 2005. Naturally, fans of the 22-time Grand Slam champion were left in awe. As soon as the photo was uploaded on Instagram, users showered the post with a lot of love.

The French Open 2005 is one of the most memorable tournaments in the ATP Tour’s history. An 18-year-old Rafael Nadal participated in his first French Open. The teenager would go on to create history, lifting the Coupe des Mousquetaires after dropping merely three sets throughout the competition.

The Raging Bull further dominated the tournament for the next two decades. 14 out of the Mallorca native’s 22 Grand Slams came at the French Open. According to many, Nadal could’ve won the title in 2004 had it not been for injuries.

A 17-Year-Old Rafael Nadal Predicted His Domination at the French Open

Rafael Nadal was unfortunate enough to sustain gruesome injuries in 2003 and 2004. The pain in his elbow and foot injury, respectively, prevented the youngster from participating in the French Open. However, despite not being a household name on the tour, Nadal correctly envisioned the success he’d witness at Roland Garros in the future.

In 2004, when Rafa visited the Court Philippe-Chatrier in crutches to catch the French Open, he made a bold claim to his agent at Nike. Nadal declared that he would “cause some trouble here”.

2004, Nadal can’t make his Roland Garros debut for the second consecutive year, stress fracture in his left foot. He attends the tournament on crutches. When he sees the Philippe-Chatrier for the first time he tells Tuts, his agent at Nike: “I’m going to cause some trouble here” pic.twitter.com/3UMuHAJmo6 — Luigi Gatto (@gigicat7_) November 8, 2023

To say that Rafael Nadal caused some trouble will be a massive understatement. Nadal has won the tournament 14 times and boasts an unbelievable 112-4 record at the French Open. For his superhuman achievements at the tournament, the organizers have even honored him with a statue outside the arena in Paris.