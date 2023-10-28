“Carlos Alcaraz Can’t Do Everything”: 22-Time Grand Slam Champion’s Coach Points Out Spaniard’s Weakness

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men s singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio.

In an interview with German media outlet Tennis Magazin, Steffi Graf’s former coach, Heinz Gunthardt, opened up about many things in modern tennis and his spell as Graf’s coach. He also reserved special praise for Carlos Alcaraz but also mentioned one aspect where the young star could improve still. Moreover, Gunthardt also cautioned fans about the expectations being put on the youngster.

Gunthardt believed that Alcaraz’s net game has scope for improvement but conceded that it will not hamper his chances at succeeding. Using Rafael Nadal’s example, he said being perfect all-around is not necessary to become a good tennis player. The coach expressed confidence in Alcaraz’s abilities and lauded him for rising to the top of the ATP rankings as a teenager.

Carlos Alcaraz can improve net game but doesn’t need to – Steffi Graf’s coach

Heinz Günthardt worked with Graf for the final seven years of her career (1992-1999), winning 12 Grand Slams together. The Swiss coach, who retired in 1990, has also trained Ana Ivanovic, Jelena Dokic, and Jennifer Capriati. Currently, he is the coach of Switzerland’s Billie Jean King Cup team, lifting the championship in 2022.

In his interview with German news platform Tennis Magazin, Günthardt was asked what makes Alcaraz so special that he can do everything. He, however, differed, saying the World No.2 cannot do it all.

The two-time doubles Grand Slam winner said Alcaraz’s net game could be improved, but since his baseline game is extraordinary, he does not need to work hard on his net play. He added Nadal won his first French Open as a teenager with just a strong baseline game.

“But he [Alcaraz] can’t do everything either. His net game can be improved. He’s so strong from the back that he doesn’t need classic attacking balls. But Rafael Nadal also won his first French Open from the baseline with a lot of racing. There are many opportunities.”

Günthardt said one does not need to master all aspects of tennis to become a good player. He said a player should know his abilities and limits and keep utilizing his strengths, which is a sign of ‘playing well’.

“You don’t have to be able to do everything to be a good tennis player. In English it is called “The Art of Reduction”. If you can play simply, it’s easier to repeat. You have to know what you can do – and what you can’t do. If you can use what you can as often as possible, you’re playing well.“

Alcaraz upset predictions by rising the rankings as a teenager, says Günthardt

Günthardt said Alcaraz dispelled the thought that teenagers could not make it to high ranks nowadays because tennis has become too athletic. He said people held this belief only because the ‘right teenager’ had not arrived. He stated that the Spaniard, along with the likes of Jannik Sinner, have proven this idea incorrect.

“A few years ago everyone said: “It’s impossible to be at the top of the men’s ranks as a teenager. Tennis has become too athletic!” And now? It wasn’t impossible, we just didn’t have the right teenager. Now there are Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Luca van Assche !”

The Swiss coach opined this shows nobody can predict how tennis works with surety. He joked that despite all his time in the sport, he does not completely understand how it works.

“That’s the great thing about tennis: it can’t be captured. Everyone thinks they know how things work – but no one does! Exceptional players don’t exist all the time, otherwise, they wouldn’t be exceptional. So sometimes you have a hole. But that doesn’t mean that something is impossible. Even after my long time in tennis, I can say that I don’t understand this sport.”

Alcaraz turned 20 only in May 2023 and has already spent 36 weeks as World No.1. He finished 2022 as the year-end No.1 aged only 19.

Günthardt was right to say that the two-time Majors winner quashed the myth that teenagers will excel in today’s tennis. He has pulled ahead of the chasing pack and is the closest challenger to a rampaging Novak Djokovic.