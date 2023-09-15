Roger Federer And Novak Djokovic Open Up About The Difficulties of Remaining Tennis Superstars

Jul 14, 2019; London, United Kingdom; Roger Federer (SUI) at the net with Novak Djokovic (SRB) before the men’s final on day 13 at the All England Lawn and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic does not seem to be thinking of retiring anytime soon after his magnum opus, 24th Grand Slam win at the US Open 2023. Many now believe that the GOAT debate is over as the Serbian has overtaken the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in almost every aspect. But these legends have paid a huge price for their success apart from of course their younger years and adolescence, which went in training to become the best. And that price is just not in terms of money. Sometimes, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have made tennis look far easier than it actually is. The two superstars recently talked about their journeys so far and life outside the game.

While they have made themselves global icons and elevated themselves into the higher echelons of the sporting world, Federer, Djokovic, and even Nadal, have had to suffer to get there. The millions they have made through prize money earnings and brand endorsements has been a result of the utter dedication they have given to the sport.

Novak Djokovic talks about wife Jelena’s complaints

While Novak Djokovic believes that he could keep going for another 20 years seeing his fitness, his family does not wish for him to do so. In fact, his parents recently claimed that their famous son would mostly quit the game within the next 2 years. Now, his wife Jelena, in an interview with The Mirror talked about her husband’s demanding schedule and global status being difficult to handle. She was quoted as saying –

“We look at public figures and think that kind of publicity is okay. But as time goes on, you lack anonymity, you lack the privacy to be able to do whatever you like at any time, in any situation. I try to resist all these expectations to always be myself and for Novak to be able to be himself.”

The couple has admitted from time to time that Jelena is the one who has to keep with Novak’s gruelling training and travelling. Especially singles tennis requires a player to have a clear mind and solitude to be prepared for challenges. This also means spending time away from family even when near home. Her own schedule is affected as she tries her level best to come in person and support him with their 2 children.

Novak Djokovic is nicknamed ‘Wolf’. Jelena’s comments have come after he recently talked about his wife at a US Open interview. He also candidly admitted that his ‘dynamic energy’ turns into outbursts, which is hard to handle for her. But that becomes useful energy when he tries to produce spectacular tennis performances.

“It can be very stressful to run with the wolf. It’s kind of living on the edge with the wolf. I know that she doesn’t enjoy it at all times. … I love her, she’s my great support.”

Roger Federer admits to enjoying retirement more than playing tennis

On the other hand, the 20-time Majors champion, Roger Federer is all set to complete a year of retirement from professional tennis. His last coach, Ivan Ljubicic earlier this year, claimed that Federer is busier than ever in attempting to juggling multiple commitments that he doesn’t miss playing with a racquet on court. Federer was last seen at the Wimbledon Championships 2023 as a special guest in the Royal Box on Centre Court.

In an interview with Wall Street Journal recently, Roger Federer made a confession about his father wondering whether he was tempted to make a tennis comeback, but he shushed him literally. He was quoted as saying –

“My dad leaned over and asked me, ‘Wouldn’t you want to be on the court right now instead of just sitting here?’ “And I was, ‘Oh, my God, no. I’m so happy sitting here.’ “I felt very content and at peace, sitting and not playing. Because a year before [in 2022], when there was the 100th-year celebration of Centre Court, I felt that I maybe didn’t want to be there. It was important for me to be there, but it was a crushing feeling I had, a twisted feeling I had. This year, I was very happy to be back there. And the people were happy to see me happy.”

Roger Federer’s schedule nowadays at home normally involves him spending time with his children and ‘rehabbing’ due to his long-term knee issues at the gym. His injury was the main reason why he opted not to continue after turning 40. Apart from this, Federer also believes that the game now is too reliant on data and sports science, making it mechanical. Back in 2020, he told the Daily Show in another interview –

“There is more analytics in the game. Sports science is also coming in hard. It’s ok, it’s important. When you see someone doing something that works, you follow them. We’re living in a very statistics-based world, we love breaking records. “When you get to world No 1 they immediately ask ‘how long do you want to stay at No 1’, when you win a Grand Slam they ask ‘when do you want to win the next one’, instead of just enjoying it. It’s a bit of a problem, I think. Instead of enjoying it, we have to move on too quickly.”