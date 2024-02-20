Los Cabos Open 2024: 5 Restaurants and Must Visit Places in Los Cabos During the ATP Competition

The ATP tournament in Los Cabos is already drawing a lot of attention from the fans. Top tennis stars like Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud are competing in the Los Cabos Open 2024 in the beautiful Mexican city. With the tennis stars competing, a large number of fans are expected to visit the city in the coming days.

The Los Cabos 2024 Open ATP tournament will be played between 19-24 February. Los Cabos is known for its beautiful beaches and vibrant lifestyle. The Mexican city is home to some of the best restaurants in the world. Here are the top 5 restaurants in Los Cabos which are a must-visit –

1. Manta

The Manta restaurant is located on the beachside. The famous hotel is known for it’s authentic Mexican food and fine dining. The restaurant also serves a wide range of wines made in Mexico. With beach nearby, the aesthetic of this place attracts a lot of tourists to this spot. Manta is one of the most scenic restaurants in Los Cabos.

ADDRESS – Carretera Federal 1 Km. 5 Misiones Del, Tourist Corridor, 23456 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico

PHONE +52 624 163 0000

2. The Office on the Beach

The restaurant theme is office-based, with the boards suggesting that this is the only restaurant one should visit during a vacation. The hotel is famous for its seafood with octopus and fish burritos among the people’s favorite. This is a must-visit during a trip to Los Cabos.

ADDRESS – Playa El Medano S/N, El Medano Ejidal, El Medano, 23450 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico

PHONE +52 624 143 3464

3. Acre

The Acre restaurant has huge rooms for the people to relax and stay in. Along with this, the menu is also varied which concentrates on Asian cuisine. Although the restaurant is famous among tourists, the food is bought from local vendors. Acre is one of the most famous restaurants in Los Cabos.

ADDRESS – C. Rincón de las Animas S/N, Animas Bajas, 23407 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico

PHONE +52 624 172 1021

4. Don Sanchez

Don Sanchez is famous for its aesthetic interior design. The colorful designs throughout the restaurant is the main attraction for the tourists. The hotel also offers various range of wines and fine-dining for the customers.

ADDRESS – Blvd. Antonio Mijares 27, Centro, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico

PHONE +52 624 142 2444

5. Sunset Monalisa

The sunset Monalisa is the best location to watch a sunset in Los Cabos. The restaurant is situated perfectly on the beach giving customers a dreamy view of the sunset. Customers can sip on some wine and have some great squid, while watch the beautiful view.

ADDRESS – km 6, México 1 1, Tourist Corridor, Misiones del, 23455 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico

PHONE +52 624 105 8970

Along with restaurants, there are many places to visit in Los Cabos. The island in Mexico is a tourist’s dream to just enjoy the beaches and scenic views of the country. Some of the best spots to visit in Los Cabos are-

1. Wild Canyon Adventures

The Wild Canyon Adventures is one of the main tourist attractions in Los Cabos. The thrilling adventures in the Wild Canyon is an adventure park with various rides. There is also a ZipLine and Funicular in the adventure park.

2. Chileon Beach

The clear waters of the Chileon beach is a big tourist attraction. The beach is perfect for snokeling and swimming. Also, the beach shacks and food and drinks, make this place a favorite among the travelling tourists.

3. Mt Solmar

Mount Solmar is the tallest mountain in Los Cabos. The hike is extensively for professionals, as it can get very difficult in the final stages. The hike can get over 440 feet above sea level, but delivers a beautiful from the top of the mountain.

4. Playa de Amor

The Playa de Amor is known as the lovers beach. Their tourists can reach the location by water taxis available throughout the beach. The hidden cove is one of the prettiest spots in all of Los Cabos.

5. Palmilla Beach

The Palilla Beach is in the south of Los Cabos. The beautiful beach is full of white sand and coral stones. Many tourists make their way to the Palmilla beach for swimming in the clear waters of and relax on the beach shacks.