Novak Djokovic Equals Roger Federer’s Impressive Grand Slam Feat at US Open

Novak Djokovic downed American rookie Ben Shelton to reach the 2023 US Open final. This means he has made it to the final of all four Grand Slam tournaments this year. A rare feat otherwise, the Serbian has achieved this twice before, in 2015 and 2019. However, a calendar Grand Slam still eludes the legend.

Before Djokovic, Roger Federer achieved this incredible feat thrice (2006, 2007, and 2009). While the duo have accomplished this in three separate years, the third leg of the Big 3 never has. Rafael Nadal has failed to ever reach the final of all four Majors in a calendar year.

Novak Djokovic matches Roger Federer

After defeating Shelton, Novak Djokovic made it to the US Open final, his fourth Majors summit clash of 2023. He has largely gone unchallenged in the tournament, save the third-round clash against Laslo Djere which went into five sets. At 36, he became the oldest man to reach all four Majors finals in one year.

This is the third time Djokovic has reached the final of all four Grand Slams, a feat previously accomplished by Federer thrice. The Swiss did it first in 2006 and won three of the four finals. The only loss came against Nadal at the French Open. 2007 was deja vu for him as the same story ensued. The ‘King of Clay’ beat Federer in the Roland Garros final even as he won all other Slams.

Djokovic had a similar story in 2015 when he first achieved the feat of all four Majors finals in a year. Only this time, it was Stan Wawrinka preventing him from lifting the French Open.

Federer repeated the act in 2009. He started with a loss in the Australian Open final and then won the French Open and Wimbledon. He reached his fourth Grand Slam final of the year at the US Open, gunning for his sixth consecutive title. However, Juan Martin del Potro poured water over his plans. Djokovic did what Federer had never done, i.e., come within one win of a Calendar Slam.

Having secured the first three Grand Slam titles in 2021, the Serb was tipped to win at Flushing Meadows and make history. Daniil Medvedev, however, played party pooper and dealt a heartbreaking loss to Djokovic. He will have a rematch in the 2023 US Open final.

Djokovic’s 2023 Grand Slam run

After missing out on two Grand Slam events last year because of his anti-vaccination stance, Djokovic got off to a roaring 2023. He blazed through the field to win the Australian Open, dropping only one set. The Serb then lifted the French Open to win a record 23rd Grand Slam title, pulling clear of Nadal on the all-time list for men.

He reached the Wimbledon final in yet another quest for a Calendar Slam. Here, though, he ran into a spirited Carlos Alcaraz who put paid to his hopes of becoming the first to achieve that feat in men’s singles since Rod Laver in 1969.

A Calendar Slam may not be on the cards now, but Djokovic will still be raring to bag his third Grand Slam of the year. If he lists the trophy on Sunday, this will be the fourth time he wins three out of four Majors in a year. Apart from 2015 and 2021, he lifted three titles in 2011. However, he was eliminated from the French Open in the semi-finals that year. Will he add a third Slam for 2023?