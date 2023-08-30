“The Stats Show That”: Andy Murray Labels American as Best Ever in One Aspect
Atharva Upasani
|Published August 30, 2023
Andy Murray has hailed John Isner as the ‘best server in the history of the game.’ Isner, who is set to retire after the US Open 2023, is widely known for his incredible serves and Murray feels that the American is the best ever in that aspect. While some former players’ disagree with Murray’s statement, the Briton star feel that the stats are on Isner’s side.
John Isner will hang up his racquet after the US Open as he aims to leave the game in front of his home crowd. The American cruised through to the second round with a 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 win against Diaz Acosta. As the 38-year-old bids farewell to tennis, tributes have flooded in from current and former players.
Andy Murray names John Isner as best ever server
After winning his opening round match, Andy Murray was asked about his thoughts on the retirement of John Isner and the former world number 1 was full of praise for the American. Murray said that he believes Isner is the best server the game has ever seen. He further praised the American’s ability to be dangerous with both first and second serves and admitted that he never enjoyed playing against him.
Murray mentioned that he has discussed about Isner being the best server ever, in the locker room and not all former players agreed with his stance, but the Brit believes that stats are on Isner’s side.
“I believe he has the best serve in the history of the game. Amazing technique. First and second serves, could do everything with it. I played well against him a lot of the time. He’s someone you never enjoyed playing. But, yeah, for me in terms of his game, that’s what I would remember the most about, yeah, the best serve ever to played. I’ve had the discussion with lots of people from previous eras, whatnot. Some people may disagree with that, but I believe his serve’s the best of all time. I think the stats show that, as well.”
The 38-year-old has won 16 singles titles and a career-high world ranking of seventh in 2018. He has served a remarkable 14,411 aces, and with stats like that, it is hard to argue against Andy Murray’s statement.
Tennis stars’ pay tributes to Isner
The inevitable retirement of John Isner has caused an outpouring of tributes from his fellow players. Rising star Frances Tiafoe, who has played against Isner on several occasions, praised Isner’s ability to lead American tennis for so many years, calling him a “inspiration” for new players.
Tommy Paul, another emerging talent, described Isner’s dedication to the sport as “unparalleled.” Paul highlighted Isner’s role in motivating the next generation to elevate their games, emphasizing how the veteran’s presence on the circuit pushed him and his peers to give their best. Fellow American Taylor Fritz has hailed Isner as a ‘GOAT Bot’ and thanked him for everything he has done for American tennis.
As John Isner prepares to hang up his racquet following the conclusion of the US Open, the tennis world will lose one of the game’s great servants. While the debate on the greatest server in tennis ever may continue, there’s no doubt that John Isner’s name will forever be etched in the history for his towering presence and formidable serves.
