Rotterdam Open 2024 Tickets: Prices, Where to Purchase From And Schedule of ATP 500 Event

The Rotterdam Open 2024 tickets prices begin from €38 (about $40) for the main draw which begins on Monday, February 12. Multiple options and choices are available for the ATP 500 tournament as detailed below.

Qualifying rounds for the 2024 edition will take place on February 10 and 11. The likes of Fabian Marozsan, David Goffin, Denis Shapovalov, and Marton Fucsovics will battle it out for four main draw spots. Tickets for both days of qualifying are worth €15.50 (just over $16.5).

For the main draw, there are three variants of tickets on sale. The 2nd ring is the cheapest but seated farthest from the court. 1st ring comprises closer seating while Courtside tickets, the most expensive, offer close-up baseline views of the action. Tickets can be bought for a single-day entry, while a season ‘passport’ is also available. The latter offers entry on all matchdays in one purchase.

The Rotterdam Open 2024 tickets prices for the season pass begin from €358 ($385) for 2nd ring access. A Courtside week-long passport is worth €693 (about $746), the priciest ticket on offer, while a 1st ring season ticket is worth €457 ($492).

Single-day Rotterdam Open 2024 tennis tickets prices start from €38 ($41) for 2nd ring on Day 1 of the main draw. 1st ring entry costs €48 ($52) while Courtside passes are priced at €68 ($73). Tickets have to be purchased separately for the afternoon and evening sessions. Rates rise marginally with each passing day of the tournament. Hence, entry to the final costs €69 ($74) for 2nd ring and €81 ($87) for 1st ring. Courtside tickets for the summit clash, meanwhile, are on sale for €104 ($112).

All tickets can be purchased from ABN Amro Open’s official website, which redirects to Ticketmaster.

Reasonable Rotterdam Open 2024 tickets could attract crowds like Roger Federer did in his heyday

Roger Federer once called the Rotterdam Open one of his favourite tournaments to play in. The Swiss maestro ensured large footfalls every time he played in the Dutch event. His 2018 title run set a record for the most spectators to have attended the Rotterdam Open in a single edition. While the tournament may not breach the milestone right away, the 2024 edition will also undoubtedly see great audience numbers.

Affordable Rotterdam Open 2024 tennis tickets prices will allow fans to witness their favourite superstars for modest prices. A star-studded legion of players is set to feature in the ATP 500 competition. World No.3 Daniil Medvedev would have been the highest-ranked player in the field. However, the defending champion withdrew due to fatigue and a right foot injury. Local lad Botic van de Zandschulp replaced the Russian.

Despite Medvedev’s absence, the player pool is immensely talented. 2024 Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner is the first seed and the biggest name in contention. Following him are three more top 10 players Andrey Rublev, Holger Rune, and Hubert Hurkacz. Other big names in the competition are Grigor Dimitrov, Alexander Bublik, Alex de Minaur, Gael Monfils, and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

