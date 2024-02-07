Luca Nardi vs Bernard Tomic Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details of the ATP Chennai Challenger 2024 Round of 16 Match

The tennis season of 2024 is on the rise after a thrilling Australian Open tournament. Now, the ATP Chennai Challenger 2024 is attracting a lot of interest from the fans. Especially, the Luca Nardi vs Bernard Tomic second round match is highly anticipated. The duo are set to clash in front of a full house in Chennai on Wednesday, not before 5.5o AM ET.

Advertisement

Luca Nardi is a young 20 year-old Italian, looking to make his way into the game. The young star failed to qualify for the main draw at the Australian Open as he lost in the second round of qualifying. The Italian lost in straight sets to Australian Dane Sweeny in straight sets.

Since then, Nardi has improved on his game and won his first round match in Chennai. The Italian defeated Ukrainian Eric Vanshelboim in straight sets to set-up a the second round Luca Nardi vs Bernard Tomic clash.

Advertisement

Bernard Tomic is one of the curious cases in tennis. The Australian was a dominant force in his early days and made a name for himself with his aggressive play. Tomic was ranked as high as 17th during the peak of his career. However, the Australian saw a rapid fall in his game partially due to injuries and his actions.

Tomic reached his career best, a quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon in 2011, but has since failed to make any major impact. The Australian saw a rapid downfall since 2017 and has now dropped to being ranked World No.277 in the men’s singles category.

While Tomic is still fighting his way back, the Italian is flying high and will be the favorite to win their-first ever encounter. The SportsRush predicts Luca Nardi to win in two sets or more. The odds are in favor of 1.44 for Nardi vis-a-vis 2.50 for Tomic, according to Pokerstars for the Luca Nardi vs Bernard Tomic match. The weather in Chennai at 4.20 pm local time on Wednesday is expected to be sunny and humid at 28 degrees Celsius.

The live streaming of the Luca Nardi vs Bernard Tomic match will be on the ATP Challenger TV or the ATP live streaming app in the United States on subscription. Live scores can be followed on the ATP website.