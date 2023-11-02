Roger Federer Special $149 Sneakers Now Available in Miami As On Opens Up Huge Flagship Store

Sep 3, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland hits to Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in a quarterfinal match on day nine of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Federer has turned the fortunes of On, the Switzerland-based sportswear brand. Seeing their rapid progress now in the North American market, the company opened up a new store in Miami, Florida recently. The store is said to be 3,229 square feet and located at 125 NE 40th St in Miami’s Design District, becoming its fifth store overall in the United States.

Advertisement

On is growing from strength to strength especially with Roger Federer having a 3% stake in it. Federer’s marketing skills have done its trick in the United States due to his increased involvement. In 2022-2023, On reported that nearly 2/3rd of its global sales came from the country, which is an estimated $1.28 billion out of the $1.93 billion overall. This is a remarkable rise from the $1 billion global sales On reported in 2021-2022.

Roger Federer may have already earned $300 million thanks to the company going public a few years ago. But he seems to be recycling some of his earnings back into making the company more profitable by coming up with innovations and spending more on marketing to understand public tastes in different countries. The company is aiming to expand more into tennis in countries such as USA and China, as at the moment, the focus seems to be on an audience which is looking for mainly shoes for running and fitness exercises shoes or stylish-looking/comfortable daily-use sneakers.

Advertisement

Coming back to the Miami store of On, it seems to have gone one step beyond its efforts in New York City. It has a special centrepiece called ‘Magic Wall’ that is motion sensor technology-powered. The idea is to also go eco-friendly and reducing clutter of cardboard boxes by making it easier for customers to try out different shoes and discard those which they do not wish to buy, without much reliance on those boxes and human assistance.

On USA’s co-CEO Martin Hoffmann was quoted as saying in an official press release –

“Miami connects performance and design like no other city in the world, and blending those two things is core to On’s DNA.

“Our new store will help us create more intimate touchpoints with our athletes and fans, taking their experience with our footwear and apparel to new levels.”

The store is expected to have a larger variety of styles in the shoes On has in their other stores in the country. The special Roger Federer collection of tennis and lifestyle shoes will also be exclusively available for sale there itself in Miami, which have a starting price of $149. The collection mainly is of 2 types – The Roger Clubhouse Pro and Roger Pro 2.

Advertisement

It is also believed that the brand would also inculcate America’s 2023 breakout men’s tennis star Ben Shelton and women’s World No.1, Iga Swiatek’s shoe preferences as well in the store. The duo was signed up this year by the brand, perhaps due to Roger Federer recommending them as they are also managed by his company, Team8.

Recently, Britt Olsen, General Manager – Americas for On, told Forbes that the company is planning to direct their marketing efforts into motivating potential customers to play the sport of tennis and those shoes/gear can then be used by them automatically in their daily lives.

How On plans to utilise Roger Federer to go the Nike and Adidas way

The $600 million plus worth Roger Federer is a huge catch for On, just like Michael Jordan has been for Nike and Lionel Messi has been for Adidas over the years. After reporting on average 20% of profitability year after year, On has set its sights to double its current amount of global sales by 2026.

Out of the estimated $3.8 billion sales, On is reportedly targeting $380 million of those coming solely from the second-most populous country in the world, China. Seeing Roger Federer’s popularity in China, this could be a huge possibility. The Swiss superstar’s special edition shoes could go a long way in helping On become a force to reckon with and compete with the big boys of sports retailers in the next 4-5 years.