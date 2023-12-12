“Rafael Nadal One of the Nicest Guys on the Tour”: Carlos Alcaraz Backs Underfire Legend As The Duo Prepare for Iconic Netflix Slam Debut in Las Vegas

Streaming giant Netflix announced its first-ever live tennis broadcast, The Netflix Slam, between Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal. This is the American corporation’s second foray into liv -streaming sports after the recently concluded Netflix Cup for golf. Both Spaniards professed their excitement for the unprecedented exhibition game.

Netflix threw their hat in live sports events ring with last month’s Netflix Cup. The informal golf event saw Formula 1 stars team up with PGA golfers for the company’s first-ever sports livestream. Now, Netflix has gotten Nadal and Alcaraz on board to play an exhibition game titled ‘The Netflix Slam‘ at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. It will be telecast live on March 3, 2024, chiefly in English and Spanish markets. More players and fixtures will be added later, but the two compatriots will headline the day.

Sharing his thoughts about The Netflix Slam, Alcaraz said playing against Nadal is an honour. He hailed his senior countryman as an ‘all-time great’ and one of the ‘nicest’ players on the circuit.

“I’m honoured and so happy to be sharing the court with Rafa in Las Vegas. He’s an all-time great, of course, and his records and achievements speak for themselves. Rafa also is one of the nicest guys on Tour and I look forward to our match on March 3.”

Nadal, meanwhile, was eager to play in Las Vegas for the first time. He was also excited to face Alcaraz and was similarly looking ahead to the match.

“I’m very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas, one of the most iconic and entertaining cities in the world. I’m also very excited to be playing with my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. I am sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis.”

Unless they cross paths in the 2024 Australian Open or an ATP tournament before the Netflix event, this would be their fourth clash. The Netflix Slam tickets start from $88 and will be available from December 15.

The Netflix Slam ft. Carlos Alcaraz: Another sports production to capture more viewers

The Netflix Slam may be the organisation’s first live tennis event, but is not their first tryst with the sport. A few documentaries and docuseries based on the game and its players are available on the platform. The most well-known is Break Point, a 10-episode behind-the-scenes series that covered multiple players during the 2022 season. Similar content on Naomi Osaka and American Mardy Fish can also be seen on Netflix.

Netflix has been trying to increase its presence among the sports-watching fanbase. In addition to many fictional movies and series on various sports, the streaming company has many real-life productions. Drive to Survive, based on Formula 1, is one of the most renowned shows from this stable. Additionally, documentaries on David Beckham, Michael Jordan, the US Women’s National Soccer Team, and many more, can be streamed.

A month ago, Netflix held its first live event, The Netflix Cup. It saw F1 drivers Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, and Carlos Sainz Jr. feature alongside PGA Tour Golfers Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Tony Finau, and Justin Thomas. Four teams comprising one F1 and one PGA athlete each competed on an eight-hole course, including two special Netflix-themed holes. The F1-golf crossover was a success and Netflix will hope Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal attract big numbers during their exhibition match in 2024.