“It’s Going to Get Better”: Roger Federer Names ‘Uncut Diamond’ of Tennis and It Is Not Carlos Alcaraz

Roger Federer recently was in Canada to host the Laver Cup 2023. Ever since retiring last year, one of his major focus areas in life has been to develop Team8, his sports management agency. One athlete on their roster is the United States’ Ben Shelton, who has impressed Federer tremendously. Shelton received huge praise from Federer as per a report on Express UK.

Ben Shelton has been with Team8 for the last 13 months now. And Federer’s investment seems to be paying off well already. Shelton made it to the US Open semi-final and helped Team World win the Laver Cup within a space of nearly 2 weeks, making him a household name.

Roger Federer picks Ben Shelton to succeed in coming years

On the sidelines of the Laver Cup, former player and currently an American broadcaster, Jim Courier revealed that he had a conversation with Roger Federer on Ben Shelton. After Shelton and Frances Tiafoe won a doubles match in the competition, Federer called the former an ‘uncut diamond’, a take which Courier agrees with.

This isn’t the first time Roger Federer has backed Ben Shelton. Besides Team8 as a common link, Federer and Shelton are also brand ambassadors for the Swiss running shoe brand, On. Both were seen having a great bond and time while playing ping pong for a promotional event prior to the US Open 2023.

In another interview with the ATP Tour earlier this year, Ben Shelton revealed that Roger Federer had congratulated him for making it to the Australian Open quarterfinals. Federer took some time out of his busy schedule to discuss Shelton’s growth as a player.

Federer’s thoughts on Shelton maybe a bit over-enthusiastic considering that the youngster has a long way to go yet to prove himself on the ATP Tour. With the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune being more experienced than him and yet of the same age, Ben Shelton might have a few obstacles on the way of his rise. But this praise coming from Federer will surely motivate Shelton to excel further.

Coming back to Courier talking about Federer and Shelton, the American believes that the 20-year-old indeed just needs some polish and that his best game would mostly be seen in 2 years time. He was quoted as saying to Express UK –

“I was talking to Roger Federer earlier today about Ben and he described him as an uncut diamond. And I think that’s a perfect description. There’s so much ability that’s on display but it’s going to get polished, it’s going to get better. “I think there’s a two-year process for Ben Shelton ahead of him to really hone his game and learn what the best version of Ben Shelton tennis is. The serve is going to carry him a long way, it is a handful.”

Laver echoes Federer on Shelton thoughts

Roger Federer isn’t the only multiple Grand Slam champion who is impressed with Ben Shelton. Australia’s Rod Laver, on whom Federer named the tournament as Laver Cup, also predicted recently on X that Shelton will win a Grand Slam in the future. With his exploits, Shelton has moved into the top 40 of the ATP men’s singles rankings.

“Shelton is the new player on the tour. We’re going to see him winning a Slam, he’s got one of the biggest serves, a big left-hander, he doesn’t make many mistakes. “He sees an opening and he goes for it,” Laver commented in a Q&A session with fans on X.