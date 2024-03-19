Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic, Who is the Most Popular Tennis Player on the Planet? Fans Give Their Verdict After Seeing Duo’s Recent Experiences with Warriors in San Francisco

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are two of the biggest names in tennis history. However, the two legends recently blew up in the basketball world for their respective trips associating with the Golden State Warriors.

As the Chase Center was announced at the home of the Laver Cup 2025, Roger Federer was present in San Francisco for promotional purposes. During his visit to the Bay Area, the Swiss sensation was present at the team’s practice, where he was seen shooting hoops and spending time with the players and coach Steve Kerr, and also visited the Chase Center to catch the Golden State Warriors-San Antonio Spurs tie.

On the other hand, Novak Djokovic, who was in California participating at the Indian Wells 2024, made a trip to the Crypto.com Area in LA to witness the Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors. Following the exciting bout, Djokovic also met up with Stephen Curry and LeBron James.

Tennis enthusiasts use every single opportunity to find a new angle for the GOAT debate. By analyzing the response that the social media posts received featuring both of them, let’s take a look at who among the two is more popular.

On Instagram, the video featuring Federer gathered 170.4K likes. Whereas, as uncanny as it may seem, Djokovic’s video also garnered an eerily similar 170.9K likes as of Monday, March 18. It is important to note that both videos were posted on the Golden State Warriors and the NBA’s official Instagram page.

On X (formerly “Twitter”), both videos received almost the same number of views – 268.5K for Djokovic’s video & 242.3K for Federer’s video. The likes of the tweets are almost somewhat identical – 4.4K for Djokovic’s video & 4.6K for Federer’s video.

Clearly, one cannot pinpoint who the more popular tennis player is considering the engagement of the two videos on different platforms are pretty much the same. However, it is great to see other tennis players finally catch up to Roger Federer’s popularity after so many years of dominance.

When it comes to Novak Djokovic, he has remained in the United States even after opting out of the Miami Open 2024. Djokovic has himself claimed that he is aiming to balance his personal and professional commitments, as a reason for doing the same.