Roger Federer Reveals Incredible Similarity Between Him and Lionel Messi

Roger Federer and Lionel Messi are icons of their respective fields. The duo have transcended their sports, taking it to new heights to make a global impact. Recently, Federer paid a glowing homage to Messi, drawing similarities in their journeys to become one of the greatest in their disciplines.

Federer touched upon the weight of fans’ hopes faced by athletes considered the best in their respective sports. He waxed lyrical about Messi’s football abilities before discussing the burden sports stars carry. While Messi is still active for his club and country, Federer bid adieu to tennis in 2022. The Swiss icon said he realised the weight of expectations on athletes only after his retirement.

Roger Federer expresses his admiration for Lionel Messi

Messi was named in the ‘Titans’ section of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023. Messi topped off his glorious run in European football by winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup before moving to the USA. The task of writing a tribute for the Argentine’s feature fell to Federer. The two have often been compared for how they revolutionised their sports and their elegant style of play.

Federer did a wonderful job with a heartfelt homage, admiring Messi’s consistently great performances throughout his career. He lavished praise on the former Barcelona forward’s skills and said it is difficult to maintain such a high level for so many years. The Swiss legend then admitted he realised the burden world-class athletes carry only after his retirement. He said someone like Messi, who plays for top clubs and a football-crazy country, will likely have a lot more weight on his shoulders. He also wrote about Argentina’s triumph at the World Cup and how it was a global moment in sports.

“My career has just come to an end. I now realize how much weight we athletes carry. But in our daily lives, we don’t even realize it. For a football player like Messi, that weight likely feels more massive, as he represents both a world-renowned club and a very passionate country.”

Concluding his piece, Roger Federer said Lionel Messi would inspire future generations. He was hopeful of seeing more of the Inter Miami star’s talents. He thanked Messi, saying if you even blink when he is playing, you might miss a moment of brilliance.

“Messi can inspire future generations. I can only hope we get to see his unique creativity and artistry for a little bit longer. Don’t blink too often as Messi performs on the pitch. You may miss something incredible from the man of the moment. Thank you, Leo.”

Messi’s World Cup win completed his trophy cabinet and is arguably his greatest team achievement. Just like the football legend, Federer too, boasts an impressive haul of silverware, having won 20 Grand Slam titles.

Federer vs Messi: What are their net worths?

Being at the top of their respective sports for two decades has allowed Messi and Federer to build incredible brand value. The latter’s incredible marketability makes him the highest earning tennis player by a significant gap even after retiring. The Swiss star took home $95.1 million as per the Forbes 2023 list of highest-earning athletes.

With earnings above $1 billion according to Forbes, Federer is by far the richest tennis player ever. Federer’s endorsements like Uniqlo, Rolex and Mercedes Benz continue to bring in the cash while his personal ventures like Team8 and the RF brand flourish. This has boosted his net worth to around $550 million as per multiple media reports.

Similarly, Messi is the richest self-made footballer with Cristiano Ronaldo following him closely. On the same Forbes list, Messi stood second with $130 million in total earnings. After huge contracts with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, he has signed another bumper agreement with Inter Miami with multiple off-pitch perks. Apart from a mega deal with Adidas, Messi counts Mastercard, PepsiCo, Gatorade and Saudi Arabia Tourism amongst the biggest brands in his stable. The Lionel Messi net worth is around $600 million according to Forbes, which is estimated to rise after the completion of his MLS contract.