Rafael Nadal Indian Wells 2024 Withdrawal: 7 Top Controversies Since 2022 That Have Dented the Spaniard’s Image

The Rafael Nadal Indian Wells 2024 withdrawal has come across as a massive disappointment to tennis fans since his official announcement on the same on Wednesday evening. Nadal has been struggling with injuries especially since mid-2022 and has been off the court for a considerable amount of time. However, that has not stopped the Spaniard from being surrounded by controversies. Here are the seven biggest controversies that Rafael Nadal has been involved in since 2022, since it was mainly after his US Open exit in the Round of 16 that year, that his form started to dip and his appearances on court started to reduce too.

1. French Open doping allegations in 2022

Rafael Nadal was involved in doping allegations during his French Open title winning run in 2022. The Spaniard hobbled off at the Italian Open prior to the French Open and was a doubt for the tournament. However, the Spanish superstar not only participated at Roland Garros, but also ended up winning his 22nd Grand Slam title.

However, in a post-match conference, Nadal admitted that he was taking injections in his foot to numb the nerve and ease the pain. This statement did not go well among the fans and the Spaniard was accused of doping during the tournament. However, nothing came off the investigation and the Spaniard was not charged.

2. Rafael Nadal’s comments on Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal was in hot waters recently after his comments about Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard was asked about his opinion on Djokovic and Nadal’s response generated some buzz. Nadal said that Djokovic would have been more frustrated if he had not beaten Nadal’s Grand Slam record as the Spaniard was constantly injured. However, Djokovic played down any such comments by not taking the matter further.

3. Rafael Nadal and his reported $750 million Saudi Arabia deal

Rafael Nadal again polarised opinions like none other when he signed a lucrative deal with Saudi Arabia. The Spaniard signed a deal reportedly worth $750 million to promote tennis in the Middle Eastern country as well as set up a Rafa Nadal Academy branch there. Saudi Arabia is often under the microscope for their poor human rights record and anti-LGBTQ policy. Nadal has been called money hungry by many fans for this deal.

This ie even though the ATP went on to soon after, sign a deal with the Saudi Arabian government via their PIF (Public Investment Fund), through which they would provide funds to the governing body for sponsoring its rankings and some tournaments like the Indian Wells as much as play a role in marketing the sport and expanding events.

4. $150,000 fees for special training session during the Netflix Slam 2024

Rafael Nadal charged a massive fee of $150,000 USD for a private training session with him. Both Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal were participating at the Netflix Slam 2024 and were in Las Vegas for the first weekend of March. Training sessions with Nadal and Alcaraz were both available but at a huge price. Fans were critical of Nadal after there high prices were revealed.

5. Indian Wells 2024 withdrawal at the 11th hour

Rafael Nadal disappointed his fans when he announced that he won’t be competing at the Indian Wells 2024 tournament. The Spaniard was scheduled to play in the Masters 1000 event but ended up withdrawing at the last moment. The fans were especially disappointed as Nadal played in the Netflix Slam 2024 against Alcaraz a few days prior to the event but withdrew from Indian Wells 2024.

6. Rafa Nadal Academy controversies

Rafael Nadal came under fire during his timeout from the game in 2023 when the cost of training at the Rafa Nadal academy were revealed. The academy charges athletes upwards of $62,000 USD per year for training at the famous center. The coaches in the Rafa Nadal academy include Toni Nadal and other members of Spanish tennis Federation. However, fans were taken aback by the high pricing in the academy.

Additionally, an alumni of the Rafa Nadal Academy publicly claimed in the same year that their training style did not suit her as it was too physically demanding and focused more on pushing the body than playing the sport. She famously claimed that ‘not everyone has a physique like Rafael Nadal’ to be trained in that matter.

7. Conflict of interest at Indian Wells 2024

Rafael Nadal is great friends with the Indian Wells owner Larry Ellison. The duo enjoy spending their time together and even play golf when in California. In fact, Rafael Nadal stays in the private estate owned by Ellison when he is in Indian Wells and competing in the tournament.

It is also alleged that their friendship is coming between the professionalism. It was reported that Nadal knew the draw before the official news came out and also chose the days that he would want to play in.