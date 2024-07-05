Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Picks Andy Murray Over Other Wimbledon Champions in One Major Tennis Aspect

Jul 10 2016; London, United Kingdom; Andy Murray (GBR) poses with the trophy after his match against Milos Raonic (CAN) on day 14 of the 2016 The Championships Wimbledon. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Murray is leaving behind a legacy which is far beyond wins and trophies. After the 37-year-old Brit lost against John Peers and Rinky Hijikata in his doubles match with brother Jamie Murray, he received an emotional tribute from Wimbledon. Serena Williams’ ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs watched that on television and had a special tribute of her own to pay to the 3-time Grand Slam champion.

In her tweet on X, Stubbs claimed that she would miss no player on Centre Court as much as Murray. It is a big praise for the 2-time Olympic gold medallist as the Australian has coached legend Serena Williams before.

The likes of Williams, Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, Novak Djokovic etc. all have produced iconic moments and wins on Centre Court. Even though Stubbs did not name them, it is evident that Murray holds a special place in her heart.

I ♥️this guy, his love for tennis, his family, his country, his friends & for his fight for equality for women. He’s a class act & i’ll miss him playing on this center court more than any other player, ever! There’s NOTHING like watching @andy_murray @Wimbledon Thank u mate! https://t.co/98iSTHN5l8 — Rennae Stubbs ♈️ (@rennaestubbs) July 4, 2024

Murray has made Wimbledon his own by winning the men’s singles title twice, i.e. in 2013 and 2016 and before that, the Olympic gold medal in 2012. He could well be the only player in tennis history who could have this rare distinction.

The Scottish star is also one of those few men’s players who has fought with dedication for women’s rights in tennis, which is commendable as there were no gains for him in doing that. But it is just his inner belief that tennis needs to treat women better, is what drove him to do so. In that sense, Murray and Williams are alike as they have had the greater good in mind always.

In his emotional speech, Murray proved Stubbs right by crediting his family and showcasing his undying love for the sport which drove him to so much success and gain that much admiration amongst tennis fans, especially in the United Kingdom.

“I want to play forever, I love the sport. It’s given me so much, taught me loads of lessons over the years that I can use in the rest of my life. I don’t want to stop, so it is hard. “Mum and dad were amazing support when we were little in allowing us to pursue our dreams […] Thank you, mum and dad. “She (wife Kim Murray) has been an amazing support to me, to my whole family, she is the best mum. Unfortunately, in a couple of months, she’s going to have to see me every day […] I’m looking forward to the rest of our lives.”

How Did Fans Feel About The Murray Retirement Moment?

Fans on Centre Court as well as on social media, could not control their tears when Murray gave that speech. Rennae Stubbs summed up the feelings of many perfectly and here’s how they reacted:

He is amazing — Vital Jungle☮️ (@VitalJungle) July 5, 2024 What a champion player and a champion bloke. One of his legacies will be using his platform to fight for equality for women players when it wasnt the cool thing to do. You are a champion of the people Andy, thank you for all you have done! — Karen Lunn (@KazLunn) July 5, 2024 Oh you just started me up all over again Beautifully said. — caroline taylor (@carolineneisha) July 5, 2024 Could not agree more! He is one in a million! — Cindy Barnes (@BarnesCindylou) July 4, 2024

Murray bid farewell with the utmost respect and sheer grace. He went through some of the most pivotal moments in his career and ran through his emotions then. It is indeed the end of the ‘Big 4’ era, as the second player after Federer is retiring now. Nadal is way past his prime and could retire in 2025.

One of the men who was there for Andy Murray’s farewell on Centre Court, Novak Djokovic is the only player to still go strong at the age of 37. It is no surprise that tennis fans of the 2000s era would feel older now.