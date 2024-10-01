Serena Williams Manages to Plug Own Brand Wyn Beauty and ESPN Docuseries in a Single Video

Serena Williams has one of the busiest schedules of her life despite retiring from the WTA Tour in 2022. Apart from overseeing multiple businesses and spending ample time with her family, she makes several media appearances. As part of her latest media obligation, Serena appeared in Glamour’s YouTube video and debunked a few tennis-related myths.

However, she also used this opportunity to promote two of her ventures. First, Williams managed to advertise WYN Beauty when responding to a social media user’s claims that one “can’t wear makeup while you play sports.”

The former World No.1 played the role of an advocate for her makeup brand, stating that one can be powerful yet sporty by using WYN Beauty products.

“Okay, so that is definitely a myth. You can wear all kinds of makeup. I mean, that’s why I created WYN Beauty ’cause you can still be powerful and still be sporty, and still look amazing while you’re doing it,” Williams said.

Serena backed her statements by giving a live example from her recent trip to Paris for the 2024 Olympics. Despite knowing about her appearance in the opening ceremony on short notice, WYN Beauty helped her get prepared for the event.

“So here I am at the Eiffel Tower at the Olympics at the opening ceremony in Paris, my favorite city. And they told me like four days before ‘Oh, we want you to do the opening ceremony and we want you to be in the boat, go in the Seine and open the Olympics’. I was like, ‘What am I gonna wear?’ Of course, it was pouring rain that day too, but the makeup didn’t move. WYN Beauty does not move, my lashes did fall off,” Williams revealed.

Her cosmetics brand’s Instagram account has crossed 400,000 followers because of such smart promotions. Additionally, WYN Beauty was able to cross $70 million in revenue during the 2023 financial year.

A few minutes later, the 23-time Grand Slam winner also got the perfect opportunity to shed light on her ESPN docuseries titled “In the Arena.” While answering a question regarding Zendaya’s “Challengers”, Williams explained how her docuseries gave viewers behind-the-scenes insights into her career.

“A lot of you all see the moments where I win and you hold up a trophy, or anyone wins in sports, and you see that last match, but you don’t see all the things that led into that. It’s deep. I cry a lot in it and it’s really raw and emotional, and I’m very open in this docuseries,” Williams revealed.

Serena Williams figured out an interesting way to promote her ventures without coming off as overly commercial. Due to unique strategies like these, Williams has been able to rack up a staggering empire worth $340 million.