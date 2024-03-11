Carlos Alcaraz Proves Massive Rafael Nadal Statement About Him Correct With Latest Stunning Admission

After his win against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters 2024, Carlos Alcaraz spoke about how excessive pressure made it difficult for him to enjoy tennis. In his post-match press conference, he mentioned that negativity from certain fans online added to it and was ‘difficult to deal with’.

Advertisement

The Spaniard’s confession rings a bell as Rafael Nadal had previously cautioned against something similar. The veteran spoke to Movistar+ in September 2023 and said that dealing with pressure is not easy for young athletes. He had warned fans against burdening Alcaraz with too many expectations.

Alcaraz has struggled for consistency and form since his Wimbledon 2023 triumph. Speaking to the media after his third round win at Indian Wells 2024, he admitted to having trouble enjoying matches in this phase like he used to earlier. He said the added pressure made it harder (Sportskeeda).

Advertisement

“Well, I think for me, it’s a little bit difficult to be myself, let’s say, the last few months or the past few tournaments. I was trying to enjoy every match, every point, but it was difficult for me, you know, to stay there in high intensity, high level of pressure.”

While most fans have displayed genuine concern about Alcaraz’s dip in performances, he has also been subject to harsh criticisms and mockery, especially online. He said he tries to not engage or read such comments. However, since he uses his phone a lot, seeing some negative comments is inevitable. The World No.2 conceded it is not easy to face it, but he is trying to stay away and enjoy his tennis.

“It was difficult for me to deal with it, but I [am] trying to stay away from everything and trying to, you know, enjoy the court. I think that’s the most important thing for me. You know, as I said many times, I’m a guy that see a lot of the phone, and I see a lot of comments that people give to you. Most of them are really good ones, but a few of them is the bad ones. You know, it’s difficult to deal with it, but, yes, that’s what I’m trying to do, to stay away from everything, be myself and enjoy every time that I step on the court.”

Rafael Nadal had predicted such issues cropping up for Carlos Alcaraz

Having achieved immense success at an early age, Alcaraz’s recent difficulties in dealing with pressure and undue hate make him the victim of his success. Fans now expect the 20-year-old to win every tournament he enters, not unlike the expectations from the Big 3. He is often touted as the future of tennis, the successor to the legendary trio.

Shouldering these expectations is a massive task for a young Carlos Alcaraz. His idol and compatriot Rafael Nadal had foreseen this, perhaps from his own experience as a teenage prodigy. He urged fans to not rush into giving Alcaraz labels or judging him, since one cannot predict how an athlete’s career plays out.

Advertisement

“We should not rush into judgments about him. He has a brutal projection. He has the power, the ambition. But later in the careers of each athlete, many things can happen.”

Nadal referred to the struggles he himself faced in the later stages of his career, saying extreme expectations can destroy a player or his motivation. The 22-time Grand Slam champion’s fears could be coming true, going by Alcaraz’s statements. As mentioned above, the young Spaniard admitted that it became difficult for him to enjoy matches due to the intense pressure of expectations.