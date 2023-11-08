Andrey Rublev Achieves Prize Money Milestone But Remains $156 Million Behind Novak Djokovic

Jul 11, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Andrey Rublev reacts to a point during his match against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on day nine at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Andrey Rublev has achieved a special milestone following his semi-final run at the Paris Masters. The Russian has earned $20 million in lifetime prize money earning, throughout his career. He ranks amongst the top 30 earners ever in the ATP history.

The Russian had a decent 2023 season but again failed to win any big title. Rublev made it to semi-finals as he often does but could not quite win the tournament. He was beaten by his Russian counterpart, Daniil Medvedev in the US Open semi-final. However, he has continued earning handsome amount in prize money that he shot him up the earners ladder.

According to ATP, Andrey Rublev has made $4,795,071 in prize money so far, in 2023. This also includes a title win and a 56-23 win loss ratio. His positive performances have helped him reach his career best ranking at number 5 in the world. The Russian will only add to his prize money as he is set to compete in the year end ATP Finals.

Overall throughout his career, Andrey Rublev has now crossed the $20 million mark in prize money earnings. He has now joined an illustrious list of players like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The Russian is now in the top 30 players of all time amongst top earning ATP players in history. Rublev has earned $20,146,588 in prize money throughout his career. This includes 14 title wins and a 292-155 win loss ratio.

Andrey Rublev still a long way short of Novak Djokovic

Although Andrey Rublev has clearly made a lot of money, he is still quite some way behind the world number 1, Novak Djokovic. At present, Djokovic is the highest-earning player in the history of the ATP, and has earned more than $176 million in prize money.

Rublev has entered the top 30 of all time prize money earners but he is still $156 million short of Djokovic’s prize money collection. Winning 24 Grand Slam titles and many Masters title, have propelled the Serbian to untouchable heights.