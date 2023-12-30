“She Knew What My World Was Like”: How Former Tennis Star Anna Kournikova Met Pop Star Enrique Iglesias While Shooting US Billboard Top 100 Song

Pop sensation Enrique Iglesias and former tennis star Anna Kournikova have been together since 2001. Enrique, who is known worldwide for his musical talents, met Kournikova for a music video more than two decades ago. The couple met first during the video shoot of Enrique’s song Escape and clicked straight away. The duo exchanged some steamy scenes and showed great chemistry.

The couple have managed to keep their relationship private for more than two decades and are still growing strong. Their chemistry in the music video translated into real life and the duo have been together since. They have since welcomed three children together, but are yet to get married.

Talking about their first meeting, Enrique admitted that he did not know about Kournikova. However, he could feel the connection after their first meeting. He further added that she knew what her world would be like and she was understanding about it. According to Enrique, there connection got stronger as time passed. The couple is closely connected even after coming from different backgrounds.

“When we met — although she came from the sports world — in a way, we kind of got each other. She knew what my world was like. I kind of knew what her world was like. So that understanding helped a lot. We just started connecting little by little and got stronger and stronger and stronger.”

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are yet to get married

Although Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have been together for more than 20 years, the couple are yet to get married. There were rumors about the duo getting engaged in 2004, when Kournikova was spotted wearing a large pink diamond ring at a 2004 World Tennis Match, However, that was declared as false news by the sources close to the duo.

“[Marriage] isn’t important to me. I’m in a happy relationship — that’s all that matters. I believe in commitment. I believe in being open and trusting each other and respecting each other completely.”

When asked about her opinion on marriage, the tennis star was happy to be in a relationship and admitted that she believes in commitment. Kournikova further added that she is happy with Enrique as they trust each other completely. Enrique as well agreed with it and mentioned that he just wants to be a good parent and raise their three kids.