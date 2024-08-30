Should Carlos Alcaraz Play in the Laver Cup and 6 Kings Slam After US Open Debacle?

Aug 27, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain after beating Li Tu of Australia on day two of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Alcaraz’s surprising defeat at the US Open in the hands of Botic van de Zandschulp has sparked some serious concerns about his physical health and whether is it taking a toll on his performance. In the press conference after his loss, Alcaraz got candid about how the season’s tight schedule did play a role in the loss.

The 4-time Grand Slam champion mentioned in the post-match press conference that he’s been playing a lot of matches, especially with Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the Olympics all being back-to-back. He even took a short break after the Olympics, but it didn’t seem to be enough.

Now, with the season winding down, Alcaraz has a buffet of events to choose from. He’s one of the most sought-after players in the game right now, and everyone wants a piece of him in their competitions. But the big question is: Should he play in most events that come his way?

Tennis influencer Jose Morgado tweeted about the pressure Alcaraz is under to participate in high-profile events like the Laver Cup and the 6 Kings Slam. These events come with massive appearance fees and prize money, but they could also drain Alcaraz further.

Alcaraz got a busy schedule till the end of the year: Davis Cup Finals

Laver Cup

Beijing

Shanghai

Saudi Arabia exho

Paris Bercy

ATP Finals

Davis Cup Finals (if qualified) — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 30, 2024



His choices now could really define his career—whether he’s going to stay authentic to the sport or give in to the demands of the tennis calendar, even if it means upsetting some big names like Roger Federer or organizations like the Saudi Arabian Tennis Federation.

For the sake of his body and longevity in the sport, Alcaraz might want to think twice before committing to these money-laden exhibitions. There are other lucrative but taxing events too, like the Charleston Invitational, which is set to be organized again by billionaire businessman Ben Navarro.

Skipping some of these might be crucial if he wants to preserve his energy for the key tournaments that really matter.

Alcaraz also faces a dilemma in prioritizing other events. In 2023, he was criticized for skipping the Davis Cup Finals for Spain. Spain was knocked out by Serbia despite being the host nation as Alcaraz was believed to be the man who could have beaten Novak Djokovic.

However, Djokovic was the biggest name to defend Alcaraz at the time, appealing to fans to be patient with the youngster and understand that dealing with a demanding schedule throughout the year, is never easy.

So will Alcaraz tick the box for his national team at the Davis Cup like when he played for them at the Olympics? That could be possible if he opts for a lot of much-needed rest after the US Open.

While China is always an attractive proposition, it is very likely that he skips the Shanghai Masters and the Beijing Open both this year because of the 6 Kings Slam. Alcaraz could look to focus on the Paris Masters tournament, which is a perfect warmup for the ATP Finals, which will be played indoors too in Turin.

Interestingly, Alcaraz has not yet qualified for the Finals, despite having won 2 Grand Slams this year. He is ranked second in the Race to Turin rankings with 6,010 points at the time of writing this report.

As a result, he would need a big tournament win to ensure the qualification for Turin. Alcaraz could be in for some tough times while dealing with a tricky phase. His decision in the coming months will reveal whether he will succumb to the pressures of the lucrative tennis calendar or he will be a master of his own fate.