Stefanos Tsitsipas Calls Paula Badosa “Novak Djokovic of Women’s Tennis”

After struggling with injuries for the past two years, Paula Badosa finally shows her true colors. Within two weeks, the Spaniard won the Citi Open 2024 in Washington, DC, and made it to the finals of the Cincinnati Masters 1000.

Of all the praise Badosa has received, her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas’s calling her the “Novak Djokovic of women’s tennis” has to be the most lofty compliment.

The power couple teamed up for the exhibition event—The US Open Mixed Madness—a week ahead of the Grand Slam. As teammates, Tsitsipas and Badosa participated in a fun interview with social media video creator @sohobrody.

During this rapid-fire segment, the Greek national revealed that he would want his partner’s returns to be part of his game. Concerning her return, Tsitsipas compared Badosa to Novak Djokovic.

Interviewer: “One aspect of her game that you would most want to add to yours?”

Tsitsipas: “Returns.”

Interviewer: “Think you return better than him?”

Badosa: “Yeah, of course (laughs).”

Tsitsipas: “I would compare her to the Novak Djokovic of women’s tennis.”

While comparing Badosa to the 24-time Grand Slam winner might be a bit of a stretch, the WTA star did display an amazing return during the exhibition tournament, which led to a $250,000 victory.

Tsitsipas and Badosa won $250,000 at the US Open 2024

Tsitsipas and Badosa were among the four participating teams in the US Open Mixed Madness event. The duo, who had previously shared the court, displayed their chemistry by winning the title.

In an entertaining 32-minute semifinal encounter, the duo defeated the crowd-favorite All-American pairing of Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton 6-4.

Tsitsidosa faced yet another All-American team, Taylor Fritz and Amanda Anisimova, in the finals of the same event. The shorter 28-minute contest saw the power couple clinch a dominant 6-3 win, and the tournament victory resulted in the duo getting a $250,000 prize.