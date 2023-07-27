Taylor Fritz Believes Strict Novak Djokovic Regime ‘Would Not Work’ for Him

Taylor Fritz, in an interview, has opined that a particular aspect of Novak Djokovic’s regime would not suit him. Many have and will continue to try and emulate the Serb’s practices given the longevity he’s exhibiting right now, but others like Fritz believe different things for each individual.

While many are marveling at how dedicated and principled the Serbian is with what he eats, Fritz is happy sticking to his own habits. He admits it may not be the best diet on tour that he follows but it works for him.

Taylor Fritz happy to eat fast food

Speaking to Style Magazine, Taylor Fritz was unabashed in expressing his opinions, even if it meant not agreeing with the diet that Novak Djokovic follows. A refreshing change in a time in tennis when competitive animosity seems limited to just a handful of top players (Nick Kyrgios, when are you returning?). Of course, not following another player’s diet is not so much a “disagreement” as sensible, but to hear someone not play up everything done by one of the Big Three is much welcome.

After admitting his diet may not be as good as others on Tour, Fritz mentions how ‘feeling good’ is vital for him and his favorite food, or particularly fast-food, is like a treat for him when he’s home. On tour, he has stricter regimes.

“I try my best but I’m not as good as others. The very strict diet that Novak Djokovic follows with me would not work. To play well, I have to feel good, so I’m careful during tournaments, but when I’m at home, I treat myself to some dinner at In-N-Out Burger. Playing a lot, and burning so many calories, one offense makes no difference…”

Just earlier this year Fritz had talked through his diet and eating routines.

The two may not want to eat the same things but they certainly do want to win the same titles. With US Open coming up soon, Fritz will want to do something Djokovic has done multiple times- win the Major at Flushing Meadows.

No Grand Slam winners in decades

American tennis on the men’s side has suffered ever since Andre Agassi hung up his racket. It’s been 20 long and painful years since an American man won a Major and 21 since a US Open title. Venus and Serena Williams had kept the joy flowing but none of it came from the men. And now with Serena no longer active and Venus unlikely to lift Majors, many would argue that it is time for others to step up and fill the void.

Taylor Fritz is eager to be the man to do that and knows his compatriots in Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul and Reilly Opelka are looking to do the same. But it is easier said than done, especially for home players, as Fritz knows all too well. He had a highly disappointing campaign in New York last year, losing in the first round. And with a season that has been a bit of a let-down at Majors this year, Fritz will need to focus and prime himself for a strong run at the US Open.