“Stefanos Tsitsipas Versus the Bee Lady”: Fans Reminisce & Vote on Unbelievable Moments of 2023, Including Djokovic-Shelton & Alcaraz-Raducanu Incidents

As the tennis season of 2023 draws to a close, tennis fans are reminiscing about some of the best moments of the year. This has been another competitive year in tennis but there were also lots of moments of laughter. The funniest moment of the season was arguably Stefanos Tsitsipas and his argument with the bee-lady.

The incident occurred when Tsitsipas was ready to serve during his Cincinnati Open match when he took a break to hit some imaginary bees. Confused by the situation, Stefanos Tsitsipas went straight to the referee after realizing that the noise was being made by someone behind in the audience. Furthermore, the Greek star even went towards the crowd to confront the women who was making the noise.

The situation turned into a laughter riot when another fellow fan snitched on the lady by pointing his finger towards her. The referee removed the women from the stadium.

Another funny incident according to the tennis fans on Reddit, was the Alcaraz and Raducanu incident. A twitter account fabricated some quotes by Carlos Alcaraz suggesting he had a get well soon message for Emma Raducanu after she underwent a surgery. The British star replied with some nice emojis and also corrected Alcaraz’s grammar. However, she deleted it immediately after finding out it was from a fake account. There were no accurate sources and Alcaraz never said anything of the sort in his interviews.

Another one incident that came up often on Reddit was the Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton moment from the US Open. Ben Shelton defeated Francis Tiafoe in the previous round and celebrated it with telephone celebration. In the US Open semifinals, Novak Djokovic overcame Ben Shelton and mimicked Shelton’s on-court “put down the phone” celebration. This caused a big debate over social media but both the players downplayed any controversy.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev dominate the unbelieve moments of 2023

Tsitsipas had another rollercoaster year in 2023. The Greek star was involved in a few funny incidents throughout the year. After his bee inside at Cincinnati, Tsitsipas qualified for the ATP Finals. In the pre tournament conference, the 26 year-old called ATP Finals more important than the Grand Slam. This statement from the Greek drew some criticism. The Greek star also retired after just 14 minutes during his match against Holger Rune at the ATP Finals.

Daniil Medvedev often known for his on-court antics, showcased some funny moments again in 2023. The Russian star pulled off an impressive win at the Rome Masters. Medvedev has always mentioned that clay is his least favorite surface. Still, he won the Rome Masters in preparation for the Rolland Garros. However, the Russian was knocked out in the first round of the French Open against the world number 172.