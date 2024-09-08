Jessica Pegula Reveals How She Owns ‘Steph Curry’s iPhone’ in Hilarious Anecdote About NBA Superstar

Steph Curry made waves at the US Open final on Saturday when he showed up at Arthur Ashe Stadium to cheer for Jessica Pegula during her intense match against Aryna Sabalenka.

Curry, one of the biggest names in sports, was a major attraction in the crowd, bringing even more star power to an already electrifying event. His presence definitely gave Pegula a boost, especially since her husband is a die-hard Curry fan.

After the match, Pegula opened up about her connection with Curry in her press conference, explaining that they had crossed paths at the Olympics this year. She jokingly mentioned how her husband “fanboys” over Curry like nobody else and that meeting the NBA star was just as exciting for him as it was for her.

Pegula shared her admiration for Curry, describing him as a huge inspiration. She even shared en embarrassing moment for her when her husband met Steph. She said,

“Funny story, my husband, his iPhone name is ‘Steph’s iPhone’, so if you connect the bluetooth or send him something via airdrop it’ll show ‘Steph Curry’s iPhone’ which he told Steph about.”

While Pegula ultimately lost to Sabalenka in straight sets, her performance throughout the tournament was nothing short of impressive. She displayed grit and determination, pushing Sabalenka to the limit with some incredible rallies and mental fortitude.

Although she didn’t walk away with the title, Pegula’s showing at the US Open could be the start of her journey to becoming a cultural icon, much like Serena Williams or Naomi Osaka before her.

Her connection with sports legends like Curry, her high-profile performances on the biggest stages, and her growing fan base show that Pegula is becoming much more than just a tennis player—she’s evolving into a figure who could resonate beyond the tennis court. Despite the loss, her efforts in this tournament cement her as one to watch in the seasons ahead.