What is Katie Boulter’s Net Worth?

Mar 3, 2024; San Diego, CA, USA; Katie Boulter of Great Britain hits a forehand against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine (not pictured) during the third set of the finals of the San Diego Open at Barnes Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

As British female tennis player Katie Boulter won the San Diego Open 2024, defeating Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in the final, she became a new star in the tennis world. Here are more details on Katie Boulter’s net worth –

Net Worth $1 million to $2 million (Estimated value) DOB 01-Aug-96 Age 27 Nationality British Marital Status Unmarried Occupation Tennis Professional Prize Money $2,161,754 Sponsors Pragnell, Lexus, Airbnb, MCM, Nike, Wilson, Ralph Lauren.

Katie Boulter has been playing tennis since when she was 13 years old. During this time, she has accumulated more than $2 million USD in prize money earnings. She won $142,000 USD itself from winning the San Diego Open.

All of these add to Katie Boulter’s net worth. Although Boulter’s exact earnings from her brands aren’t revealed, she earns millions from each of them anyway. Boulter was born in WoodhouseEaves, Leicestershire but as per some reports, she lives in Marylebone, London.

What is the Katie Boulter ranking?

The ranking of Katie Boulter is 27th in the WTA women’s singles world rankings.

How many WTA titles has Katie Boulter won?

Katie Boulter has won 2 WTA titles. Her first WTA title was the 2023 Nottingham Open, where Boulter defeated fellow British player Jodie Burrage 6-3, 6-3.

How many matches has Katie Boulter won?

Katie Boulter has won 292 singles matches in her career so far.

Who is Katie Boulter’s boyfriend?

Katie Boulter’s boyfriend is Alex de Minaur from Australia.

Who is Katie Boulter’s brother?

Katie Boulter’s brother is Alexander Boulter. Katie said that being able to beat her older brother is what gave her motivation to pursue tennis as a profession.

What is Katie Boulter’s nationality?

Katie Boulter’s nationality is British. She was born in Leicester, England.

With more endorsements coming in and more matches to be played and won, Katie Boulter’s net worth is only going to increase from here onwards.