Steffi Graff’s Former Coach Picks Surprise Rafael Nadal feat as “One of the Greatest Achievements in Sports History”

Sept 3, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after beating Richard Gasquet of France on day six of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Steffi Graf’s coach, Heinz Gunthardt, spoke about Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in an interview with German platform Tennis Magazin. He discussed their longevity and how players are affected as they grow older. According to him, Nadal’s 2022 Australian Open triumph is one of the greatest sporting achievements because he overcame those issues.

Advertisement

Gunthardt elaborated upon what ageing does to tennis players and how they slow down as the years go by. He felt Nadal overcoming these odds to lift a Grand Slam title justified it being termed as one of the greatest moments in sport. He appreciated Djokovic’s longevity but was cautious about being too optimistic, saying not everyone can emulate late success like Nadal.

Rafael Nadal winning the 2022 Australian Open is the greatest achievement, says Steffi Graf’s coach

Heinz Günthardt trained Graf from 1992 until her retirement in 1999, winning 12 Grand Slams together. He retired in 1990 before starting coaching, also working with Ana Ivanovic, Jelena Dokic, and Jennifer Capriati. He has coached the Swiss Billie Jean King Cup team since 2012, winning the title in 2022.

Advertisement

In the interview with Tennis Magazin, Gunthardt talked about what happens when players reach the final stretch of their playing days. He said careers end very quickly and Nadal winning the Australian Open last year in that stage of his tenure is one of the greatest achievements in the history of sport. The Swiss coach said performing such feats requires extra energy which older players cannot always produce.

“In the end, it often happens very quickly. If you look at Nadal winning the Australian Open last year, it was one of the greatest achievements in sports history. But achieving something like that requires additional energy, which as an older player you can no longer replace after a certain day.”

Gunthardt explained what happens as a player starts getting older. He claimed the level of your gameplay ‘suddenly’ drops and you no longer can get to the ball. He said ageing also impacts the playing style, dictating whether a player can go on the offensive with a quick game or stick to defending.

“Experience shows that it happens really quickly. You maintain and maintain the level – and suddenly it doesn’t work anymore. You slow down, there are always twenty or thirty centimetres missing. That doesn’t sound like much, but it’s worlds apart. It makes a difference whether I can accelerate the ball myself or just hobble around on the defensive end.“

Rafael Nadal could not even make a complete effort to defend his title at the 2023 Australian Open. He fell in the second round after playing through injury. His fitness issues have kept him out ever since, as he has not taken to the court this year after Melbourne. Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, stormed ahead of Nadal with three Grand Slams in 2023.

Advertisement

Gunthardt tips Novak Djokovic to win a few more Grand Slam titles

Gunthardt was asked for his thoughts on Djokovic’s longevity and how he has not shown signs of slowing down like Nadal and Roger Federer did around this age. He said while the Serb may not hold this level for many more years, he could win some more Grand Slams.

“Three or four years is still a very long time. I still think he [Djokovic] can win three or four Grand Slams.”

Djokovic won a record 24th Majors title at the 2023 US Open aged 36, the same age Nadal was during his Australian Open win last year. The World No.1 is showing incredible immunity to the distress of ageing. Despite his contemporaries slowing down or retiring, he has kept going strong and dominating even the newer generation.