Stephen Curry Excites Fans With Arthur Ashe Appearance to Show Support For Jessica Pegula

The US Open 2024 has been a treat for the fans. To witness this incredible level of tennis being played at the Grand Slam, numerous celebrities have made their way to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Adding to the long list of popular figures to visit Flushing Meadows is Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors superstar was present at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to catch the women’s singles finals matchup between his compatriot Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka. While Sabalenka was the favorite to emerge victorious, it seemed that Curry was there to motivate the hometown hero Pegula.

Clips of the two-time NBA MVP reaching the arena flooded the internet. As expected, numerous sporting fans were left in awe.

Curry is one of many basketball community figures who watched the US Open 2024 live from the stands. Over the past two weeks, the likes of Mikal Bridges, Sabrina Ionescu, Paige Bueckers, and Jordan Clarkson have already been present at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The four-time champ has had an eventful few days at the Big Apple. For the promotion of his comic book, the 10-time All-Star has made it to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, the NBA Store, and also joined TODAY for a sit-down interview.

Steph Curry had never been to a live tennis match before Saturday afternoon. After watching other sports during the 2024 Olympics, he seemed to be motivated to catch the New York-based major tennis tournament. With Pegula being in the form of her life, the NBA megastar was in for an action-packed thriller.