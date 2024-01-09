“Support for a Domestic Abuser by ATP Players & Higher-Ups Is Revolting”: Alexander Zverev ATP Player Council Nomination Infuriates the Tennis Community

Sep 4, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Alexander Zverev of Germany sits in his player’s chair after his match against Jannik Sinner of Italy (not pictured) on day eight of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, the ATP announced the Players Council for the 2024 season. Among the players given a seat at the Council is Alexander Zverev. However, the German is involved in an ongoing court battle for alleged domestic abuse and his inclusion has not gone down well with tennis fans on social media.

In addition to current members Grigor Dimitrov, Pedro Martinez, Wesley Koolhof, and Pedro Cachin, the likes of Mackenzie McDonald, Alexander Zverev, Dusan Lajovic, Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, and Matthew Ebden were chosen by their peers to serve two-year terms (2024–2025) as representatives of the players on the Council. The fans feel that Zverev’s inclusion in this list shows that the players do not care about Zverev’s off-field controversies.

The ATP is yet to make a policy on domestic violence and now, any such policy will need Zverev’s approval. This decision to include the German in the council has come as a shock to the tennis community. The fans are not only disappointed but also surprised at the ATP’s decision to ignore Zverev’s off-field problems.

Alexander Zverev is still involved in an ongoing case against his former girlfriend, Olga Sharypova. Sharypova has launched severe allegations against the German and has claimed that Zverev abused her physically and mentally. The case is still ongoing in court, with Zverev denying all the allegations.

Alexander Zverev court case: What do we know so far?

Alexander Zverev’s former girlfriend Olga Sharypova has claimed that the German abused her mentally and physically. Shapypova, who is allegedly the mother of Zverev’s child, has also sent proof to the court that Zverev booked a hotel room where he allegedly abused her. In November 2023, Zverev was ordered to pay a fine of €450,000 ($478,000) by a Berlin Court.

However, Alexander Zverev has refused to pay the fine and has denied all the allegations. The German has to now prove his innocence in the court. After Zverev’s claim that he is not guilty, the case will now go to a Berlin district court.

In its statement, the Berlin court has also claimed that “the presumption of innocence applies until a final conviction,” meaning Zverev will be innocent until proven guilty. This might be one of the factors taken into consideration while appointing the German in the ATP Players Council.