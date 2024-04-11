Alexander Zverev and Stefano Tsitsipas May Not Be the Best of Friends, But Have Similar Tastes in One Major Aspect of Their Lives

Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are two players who have been widely backed over the years to win a Grand Slam after the Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic generation. Zverev and Tsitsipas have personalities and playing styles that differ from each other. But both share a remarkably common factor as well in their lives. They are dating people older than them.

Alexander Zverev is currently dating Sophia Thomalla while Stefanos Tsitsipas is in a relationship with Paula Badosa. While Thomalla is eight years older than Zverev, Badosa is nine months older than Tsitsipas.

Thomalla is an entrepreneur, model, actress and a television presenter. She is an investor at Schuttflix, a digital platform that connects construction companies. Thomalla is also the owner of Hardkorn, a German Korn company.

The 34-year-old was born in East Berlin, Germany, on October 6, 1989. Her father, Andre Vetters, and mother, Simone Thomalla, are actors in the film industry. According to her Instagram posts and as seen in Netflix Break Point Season 2, Thomalla constantly travels with Zverev during his matches on the ATP Tour.

The couple started dating in 2020 and have spent quality time together. Alexander Zverev has improved his form on the court since Sophia Thomalla has been with him.

One of the power couples in tennis has been of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa. The Spaniard has been one of the top-ranked players on the WTA Tour. Badosa was ranked No. 2 in 2022 and reached the quarterfinals at the French Open in 2021. She has won three titles, including the Indian Wells in 2021. Over the past 12 months, the 26-year-old has been struggling with a back injury, and Tsitsipas has been supporting her in her recovery.

The young pair have been together since May 2023 and continue to spend time on and off the court during their tours. Badosa and Tsitsipas are one of the most active couples on social media.

On the ATP Tour, Zverev and Tsitsipas have not been the best of friends. But their equation seems to have improved after the 2022 Laver Cup by playing in the same team. They have faced each other 15 times on the ATP Tour, and the Greek player now leads the head-to-head with 10 wins. Tsitsipas beat Zverev 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) in an epic Monte Carlo Masters Round of 16 match on Thursday.