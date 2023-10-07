“Surprised It Made a Buzz”: Daniil Medvedev Clarifies Jannik Sinner Toy Story After China Open Final

Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev exchanged an extremely rib-tickling moment in the presentation ceremony after their China Open final in Beijing. Sinner defeated Medvedev in the final and after that, both the players were seen sharing a laugh about a soft toy in the post-match presentation. In the viral video, people thought that Medvedev stole a soft toy gifted to Sinner with his trophy.

Advertisement

Both Medvedev and Sinner cleared the air on the incident later. Medvedev has now expressed his shock about the viral video and clarified that it was his toy that he picked up. The Russian also admitted that he found all the videos and pictures of that incident very hilarious.

Daniil Medvedev talks about the viral trophy presentation

Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner played out a hard-fought final at the China Open. The Italian star won the match by winning two tie-breaks to beat Medvedev for the first time in his career. During the presentation, Medvedev took a toy out of Sinner’s trophy before leaving with it. The fact that Sinner had a confused reaction made the video even more funny and left fans confused as to what was going on.

Advertisement

Talking to the press before the Shanghai Masters, Medvedev admitted that he was surprised with the video going viral and the buzz it has created. The Russian further explained that it was indeed his toy that he had kept in Sinner’s trophy during the photo session. Also, Medvedev added that he loved seeing all the memes and videos of that moment.

“It was mine. It was mine. The thing is that they gave us both a toy, and he put his straight away in his trophy, in the cup, and me, I didn’t want to be with a toy on the pictures because I knew that it’s a great picture, so I put mine in his cup and took it back, and I was actually even a little bit surprised it made such a buzz. But some of the videos and photos are really funny, the way I took it and just left, but it was my toy.”

Sinner had his opinion on the ‘Toy Gate’ too and opted to downplay the moment. The Italian shared a laugh with the Russian as both players cleared the confusion on the podium.

Jannik Sinner discusses the podium controversy

Jannik Sinner shared his thoughts on the issue too, disclosing what he truly asked Medvedev as he was leaving the podium. Sinner clarified that he had inquired about the toy and whether Medvedev intended to keep it. Sinner was quick to remind the Russian about his toy and made sure he did not forget to take it with him.

As both the players have cleared the air around the situation, all the attention will now be towards the Shanghai Masters where we could be set for another Sinner-Medvedev final.