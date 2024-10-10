Rafael Nadal Retirement: Ex-Nemesis Nick Kyrgios Shows Ultimate Form of Respect With Special Request

Jul 1, 2014; London, United Kingdom; Rafael Nadal (ESP) reacts during his match against Nick Kyrgios (AUS) on day eight of the 2014 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 1, 2014; London, United Kingdom; Nick Kyrgios (AUS) reacts during his match against Rafael Nadal (ESP) on day eight of the 2014 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal has left the sporting world in shock. The Spaniard announces his retirement from professional tennis, ending a glorious 23-year career. The breaking news has caused a massive stir among the tennis community. Nick Kyrgios joined many other esteemed figures to comment on Nadal’s retirement.

Kyrgios has been riddled with injuries over the past few years. Such foot and wrist injuries have caused the Aussie to be out of the tour. As a result, he’s been unable to play against Nadal.

As Nadal announces his retirement, Kyrgios presents the Mallorca native with a special request – one final match between them.

“Rafa don’t retire I wanna play you 1 last time,” Kyrgios wrote.

"Rafa don't retire I wanna play you 1 last time," Kyrgios wrote.

It’s been more than two years since enthusiasts have been treated to a Nadal-Kyrgios encounter. They were drawn to play in the Wimbledon 2022 semifinals. However, Nadal withdrew before the match due to injury, which made Kyrgios directly qualify for the final match.

However, with the Davis Cup being the 38-year-old’s final competition, this matchup seems improbable at the ATP level. But one cannot rule out the duo playing in an exhibition event, in which fans wouldn’t mind turning up in large numbers.

It’s heartwarming to see Kyrgios’ emotional reaction to the news considering the volatile relationship of the two ATP stars over the years.

Kyrgios pens an emotional message for Nadal

Nick Kyrgios is regarded as the ‘Bad Boy of Tennis’. His on-court antics and eccentricities have fed up his opponents. Rafael Nadal was one such competitor to publicly denounce the Canberra native.

During the Mexican Open 2017, both players took jabs at each other. Kyrgios was animated when highlighting the time that the southpaw took in between points. This sparked Rafa to call out Kyrgios for the lack of respect that he showed.

The two were feuding for several years. But since 2020, tension between them had died down. They embraced each other graciously after their match in the Australian Open, which eventually led to the start of an unexpected friendship.

The now-tennis broadcaster shed light on these altercations and also wished the 22-time Grand Slam winner best wishes for a life post-retirement.

“We had our differences but you were one hell of a warrior. Best wishes and goodluck with whatever comes next,” Kyrgios wrote on X.

"We had our differences but you were one hell of a warrior. Best wishes and goodluck with whatever comes next," Kyrgios wrote on X.

It won’t be surprising to see Rafa’s colleagues make it to Malaga to support him. Kyrgios’ association with ESPN could also potentially see the Aussie reach Spain to cover the legend’s final tournament.