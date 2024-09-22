Taylor Fritz Credits Girlfriend Morgan Riddle For New Look at New York Fashion Week

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle have come a long way from being called a ‘tennis couple’ to a ‘fashion couple’. These two have recently received a lot of attention for their fashion sense but Fritz believes Riddle deserves the most credit.

Both Fritz and Riddle made an appearance at the New York Fashion Week, where an ‘Outside the Ball‘ reporter got hold of them. Fritz was asked if he was always this fashionable, or if his partner played a role in improving his style and fashion sense.

Answering honestly, Fritz accepted that Riddle influenced his style ever since they got together. However, he added that his fashion sense was not bad before meeting her.

“She’s definitely helping quite a bit. I’m not going to lie. I mean obviously, it wasn’t too bad before we met because like whatever I was doing then worked,” said Fritz while answering.

Soon after, Riddle jumped in and shared how she persuaded the American tennis player to tuck his shirt for the Fashion Week, something he had never done before.

“I got him to tuck in his shirt for the first time this week ever. He’s never tucked in his shirt before.”

This prompted the interviewer to exclaim in praise, and she playfully requested Fritz to ‘spin’ to show off the entire outfit properly. However, the world number 7 declined the offer while laughing.

Before ending the conversation, Riddle also revealed that Fritz’s partnership with fashion brand Boss had to be credited for improving his style. The American signed as the new global brand ambassador for the brand in March this year.

Most recently, Fritz even walked the runway for Boss at their Spring/Summer 25 Out of Office show in Milan a few days ago.

On the other hand, Riddle has also been turning heads with her fashion choices. She was also applauded for her fits during the 2024 US Open when she went to Flushing Meadows to support her partner.

Due to her knack for style, she was also offered the role of contributor by Vogue – a popular monthly fashion magazine. Gladly accepting the role, Riddle promised her fans to provide them with some behind-the-scenes content.

It is fair to say that Fritz appears to have a promising tennis career ahead of him, as well as a successful future in the fashion industry with his partner.