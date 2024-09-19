Taylor Fritz, Morgan Riddle Are Officially The Fashion Power Couple of Tennis After Boss and Vogue Collaborations

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle is being deemed as the ‘first lady’ in American tennis due to her partner being the top-ranked American tennis player. However, moving away from tennis, the two have also been making heads turn in the fashion world with their latest appearances and collaborations.

Riddle, who gained attention by emerging as an internet sensation, has been quite active on social media, giving a sneak peek into life off the tennis court. She often creates content from the countries she visits with her partner, as a part of the latter’s professional tour.

Due to her immense fan following, she has been approached by quite a few brands for promotions and one such recent association is with Vogue. Riddle has partnered with Vogue, a monthly fashion and lifestyle magazine, to write for them as a contributor.

Announcing this new partnership on her Instagram, Riddle added that she will also share clips with her co-workers to give people a sneak peek into what goes behind the scenes of the fashion and lifestyle world.

“I thought this month couldn’t get crazier, and then last week I had the privilege to visit the Vogue office and sit down with Anna Wintour — someone who I have admired for so long. Incredibly excited to share I am joining @voguemagazine as a contributor,” wrote Riddle while sharing the incredible news with her fans.

Other than her own Instagram fraternity, Riddle is also admired by the tennis world due to her relations with one of America’s favorite players. Thus, the magazine is not only aiming to target her 405k Instagram followers but also Fritz’s admirers through this partnership.

Riddle has been grabbing eyeballs for her fashion game ever since she made it to the limelight. Fritz, too, joined her in taking the fashion world by storm when the news of him walking the ramp for Boss came out. He hit the runway for the fashion brand at their Spring/Summer 25 Out of Office show in Milan. In March of this year, the 2024 US Open finalist signed with Boss as their new global brand ambassador.

His successful stint at the last slam gave Boss huge mileage since he represented them while playing and training. Hence, the reason behind them inviting Fritz to Milan is to make the most of his recent surge in popularity. Thus, it’s safe to say that Riddle and Fritz are more than just a power couple – they are also a fashion couple.