Taylor Fritz, Jannik Sinner’s Shanghai Open Draws Set To Have One Big Similarity With US Open and Wimbledon 2024

All eyes in the tennis world will be fixed on the Shanghai Rolex Masters over the next couple of weeks. The tournament draws for the event, which runs till October 13, have been released. Fans cannot help but notice similarities between Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner’s Shanghai draws to the US Open and Wimbledon 2024 draws.

Being the #1 and the #7 seed of the tournament, respectively, Sinner and Fritz are projected to face #5 Daniil Medvedev and #2 Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinal stage of the event.

While the tennis world eagerly anticipates these two entertaining encounters, it’s crucial to remember that we’ve already experienced the same matchups in the previous two Grand Slams and at the same stage of the tournament.

Projected Shanghai quarter-finals ⬇️ [1] Sinner vs Medvedev [5]

[3] Alcaraz vs Ruud [8]

[6] Rublev vs Djokovic [4]

[7] Fritz vs Zverev [2] #RolexShanghaiMasters — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 30, 2024

During the New York-based major tournament, the Sinner-Medvedev and Fritz-Zverev duels left every fan in awe. Sinner and Fritz, who were also the two finalists of the tournament, won their respective quarterfinal battles in four sets each.

We also witnessed the same matchups at Wimbledon 2024. During the fourth round of the event, Fritz clinched an impressive comeback win against the German. After trailing 0-2, the American star played near-perfect tennis and won the final three sets 6-4, 7-6, 6-3.

In the next stage of the same tournament, Sinner and Medvedev faced each other in the quarterfinal. On this occasion, the Russian emerged victorious 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 2-6, 6-3.

Social media users were left in splits after learning that we might get to witness the two duels again.

I know meddy and zverev hates to see a draw coming — De’ ✊ (@4everdreaming20) September 30, 2024

Jannik vs Meddy again they just can’t escape each other — Debora123 (@Deboraleeeeee) September 30, 2024

Free Zverev and Medvedev ‍♀️ — ᵛᵉⁿᵒᵐ ◥ ◤ (@RUBL3D3V) September 30, 2024

Based on their recent performances, Sinner and Fritz should claim victories yet again.

Fresh from winning the US Open, the Italian youngster is in the middle of a good run in the Beijing Open 2024. After surviving one-set deficits in both his matches, Sinner has found himself in the quarterfinal of the ATP 500 event.

Meanwhile, Fritz had a disappointing display in the Japan Open 2024, but he defeated Zverev in their recent clash on Day 2 of the Laver Cup 2024.