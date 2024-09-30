mobile app bar

Taylor Fritz, Jannik Sinner’s Shanghai Open Draws Set To Have One Big Similarity With US Open and Wimbledon 2024

Advait Jajodia
Published

Sinner vs Fritz Least Watched US Open Men's Final on TV in 4 Years Thanks to ESPN Blackout and NFL Sunday

Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner, Credit: © Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

All eyes in the tennis world will be fixed on the Shanghai Rolex Masters over the next couple of weeks. The tournament draws for the event, which runs till October 13, have been released. Fans cannot help but notice similarities between Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner’s Shanghai draws to the US Open and Wimbledon 2024 draws.

Being the #1 and the #7 seed of the tournament, respectively, Sinner and Fritz are projected to face #5 Daniil Medvedev and #2 Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinal stage of the event.

While the tennis world eagerly anticipates these two entertaining encounters, it’s crucial to remember that we’ve already experienced the same matchups in the previous two Grand Slams and at the same stage of the tournament.

During the New York-based major tournament, the Sinner-Medvedev and Fritz-Zverev duels left every fan in awe. Sinner and Fritz, who were also the two finalists of the tournament, won their respective quarterfinal battles in four sets each.

We also witnessed the same matchups at Wimbledon 2024. During the fourth round of the event, Fritz clinched an impressive comeback win against the German. After trailing 0-2, the American star played near-perfect tennis and won the final three sets 6-4, 7-6, 6-3.

In the next stage of the same tournament, Sinner and Medvedev faced each other in the quarterfinal. On this occasion, the Russian emerged victorious 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 2-6, 6-3.

Social media users were left in splits after learning that we might get to witness the two duels again.

Based on their recent performances, Sinner and Fritz should claim victories yet again.

Fresh from winning the US Open, the Italian youngster is in the middle of a good run in the Beijing Open 2024. After surviving one-set deficits in both his matches, Sinner has found himself in the quarterfinal of the ATP 500 event.

Meanwhile, Fritz had a disappointing display in the Japan Open 2024, but he defeated Zverev in their recent clash on Day 2 of the Laver Cup 2024.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia, an NBA and Tennis journalist for The SportsRush, has had a passion for both sports for over a decade. His admiration for Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, and Rafael Nadal pushed him to gain a profound understanding of the sports. With a background as a multi-sport athlete, Advait uses his experience on the hardwood and the court to offer insightful analysis. Over three years of dedicated sports journalism has equipped the 22-year-old with a unique perspective, reflected in his prolific portfolio of 4,200+ articles.

