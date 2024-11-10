Taylor Fritz Reveals Why He Got Rid of Viral Blonde Look Ahead of ATP Finals 2024

Taylor Fritz has had an eventful year. Apart from winning two ATP titles, he also reached the final of the US Open. However, the American No.1 stole the spotlight not only on the court but also off of it by recently dying his hair blonde. Not long after, Fritz surprisingly returned to his natural look by abandoning the hairstyle.

Fritz missed the ATP Tour for a brief period after losing his Shanghai Masters semi-final match to Novak Djokovic in mid-October. At the time, the 27-year-old was spotted at a DJ Kygo concert in Los Angeles.

What made this unexpected appearance interesting was his new hairstyle. Despite wearing a cap, many were able to notice Fritz’s blonde look. Despite mixed reactions from fans, Fritz carried the same look to the Paris Masters.

However, he arrived in Turin for the ATP Finals in his usual style. What caused Fritz to abandon his viral blond look in just a few weeks? High maintenance was the primary reason for returning to brown hair, according to the San Diego native. He told Tennis TV –

“The first week I had it, I genuinely really liked it. I thought it looked good. And then I didn’t realize how much maintenance it actually requires to have the (blonde) hair, so I wasn’t really taking care of it because I don’t normally have to take care of my hair. And then, like, parts of it were turning more like yellow, and the roots were coming in, and it was just not looking good at all.”

Fritz also narrated an incident of going to a salon to see if they could “fix the yellow bits,” but apparently it was not possible.

“By the time I got to Paris, I was already like a couple weeks in, and I actually went to a salon to see if I could just get it re-dyed and like they could fix the yellow bits and do it right again. And they basically told me they couldn’t do it. And I was like, ‘What can you do?’ and they were like, ‘Well, we could dye it back to brown?’” And I was like, ‘Alright, we can just go back to normal.”

Well, it is safe to say that the blonde look may suit Taylor Swift and many others for sure, but not Fritz. Although the American star once again showed his bold and confident side by experimenting with a look in tennis which was made famous by the likes of Andre Agassi among the men’s stars in the United States.

Fans like Fritz’s brown hair over his blonde look

After a video of the interview was posted on X (formerly Twitter), fans flooded the comments section to share their opinion. Many of them seemed pleased with Fritz ditching the blonde look.

He looks a 1000 times better with dark hair imo. — Anti Marie (@antimariiee) November 8, 2024

Thank goodness it’s gone ‍♀️ — Shaheen (@topgooner100) November 8, 2024

The blonde hair was a terrible idea. He looks really good with his natural hair — China (@jordanna038476) November 9, 2024

The only tournament where the World No.6 played with the blonde hair was the Paris Masters and he suffered an early exit to Jack Draper in the Round of 32 stage.

Since he has now returned to his signature brown look, will his fortunes change? Time will tell as Fritz played Medvedev first up on Sunday. At the time of writing this report, Fritz was leading 4-3 in the first set.