Ex-Top 10 American Player of Color Jokes About Playing Frances Tiafoe in Potential Future Biopic

Frances Tiafoe has truly captured the nation’s attention with his incredible run to the semifinals at the US Open this year. His underdog story, filled with grit and determination, is already being hailed as one of the most inspiring in recent American tennis history.

In fact, former top 10 player James Blake, who’s also the director of the Miami Open, recently chimed in with a lighthearted comment on X.

This is gonna be a movie one day. And I will be first in line to see it @FTiafoe Or I might have to be the stand in for that butt. https://t.co/Da2oGYHT43 — James Blake (@JRBlake) September 5, 2024



Blake, who was one of the few successful players of color during his time, knows firsthand the importance of representation and the impact it can have. But it seems as if Tiafoe could overtake Blake in tennis legacy if he wins the US Open title.

Tiafoe’s story could indeed make for a great biopic. Born to immigrant parents from Sierra Leone, he grew up around tennis as his father worked as a maintenance worker at a tennis center. With humble beginnings, Tiafoe’s rise to the top of American tennis has been nothing short of a dream.

Tiafoe’s admiration of Blake since early days

In a cool twist, Tiafoe is a big Blake fan himself. Growing up, he was inspired by his headband look and used to watch him play both in person and on television, hoping to one day emulate his hero.

So when Tiafoe played Shelton in the 2023 US Open, even though he lost, he won praise from his childhood idol. The match broke barriers in a way one could not imagine. Their match marked the first time since 15 years that two American men of color went head to head in a quarter-finals of a Grand Slam, the last time being when ironically, Blake himself went up against Donald Young in 2008.

In an interview with ESPN, Blake couldn’t help but express his feelings about this monumental moment.

“If I see them just competing hard then I’ll definitely be extremely proud of the moment that’s come. To see a match like this, and think, ‘Okay, this is the second time it’s happened… but hopefully there’s plenty more to come’,” Blake said.

The connection between these two players, representing different eras of American tennis, is a powerful one. Tiafoe is carrying on the legacy of players of color making waves on the ATP Tour.