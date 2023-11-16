“The Pain Will Never Disappear”: Rafael Nadal Admits Defeat to Novak Djokovic in Grand Slam Race but Happy to Return After Injury Layoff

In an interview with the ATP Tour, Rafael Nadal discussed his return to tennis after a lengthy lay-off. He was positive about his current training regimen and said his comeback to the court was sure. He admitted that he would never match Novak Djokovic’s record. However, playing tennis again will bring him joy as it would symbolise progress from his injury.

Nadal was last seen in action in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open. Seeded first, he lost in straight sets to unseeded Mackenzie McDonald after playing through injury. Since then, he has been on a recuperative break. The Spaniard is touted to return at the 2024 Australian Open. He spoke about his comeback but did not reveal when he would be back on court.

Speaking with the ATP Tour website, Nadal felt good about his training and where he stands now. He admitted he was unsure about playing tennis ever again. However, he is now certain of making a return but did not disclose when. He said the pain from his recurring injuries will never completely go away, but he has progressed despite that.

“I’m well, training, and happy. I’m at a good stage of my life. Until now I didn’t know if I would play tennis again someday, and now I genuinely believe I will. I’m still not ready to say when, but I’m able to train increasingly longer, and the progress is good. We know that the pain will never disappear, but I’ve taken a step forward. That’s a lot for me.”

Nadal then spoke about how personal success feels more gratifying than achieving general success. He said playing tennis again after a year-long layoff at this age is a huge win for him personally. He conceded that he would not secure more Majors titles than Djokovic but he will enjoy the sport after his return.

“My hope is that I will play again, and that is hugely satisfying to me on a personal level. I won’t win more Grand Slams than Djokovic, but I will have the chance to enjoy myself again.”

While Nadal is unsure of when he will pick up the racket again, Australian Open director Craig Tiley announced that the former World No.1 will feature in the 2024 edition of the Grand Slam Down Under. Nadal, however, has given no confirmation and may pull out even as fans eagerly wait for an announcement about his return.

Rafael Nadal not sure about the level of tennis he will play upon his return

Rafael Nadal sounded sure about his comeback to tennis but was not clear on when or where he will be seen in action again. In the interview with the ATP Tour, he was not certain of what level he would be able to play at. He said his efforts to make a return have proven successful, which may see him feature in a major event soon.

“Talking about tennis is another matter altogether, as is the level I’ll be able to play at. But the steps toward trying to play again have been big and positive, which is what we have been fighting for for several months.”

Nadal added that he always anticipated returning to the court but could not say at what level. He admitted it would not be easy to play high-level tennis after his return.

“I’ve always maintained hope that I would play again. How much? At what level? It’s difficult to answer that. I never lost hope I’d play. My gut says it will be very difficult to get back to a good level of tennis.”

Returning with the motive of enjoying tennis and not chasing glory is a very good and mature decision from Nadal. Fans have been yearning to see him back on the court and they will be thrilled to hear this confirmation. While the 2024 Australian Open seems unlikely, Nadal could utilize smaller tournaments to make a stronger comeback.