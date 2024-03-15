5 Top Video Games Roger Federer Has Been Part of Ft. TopSpin 2K25

Roger Federer’s dominance in tennis started during the video game renaissance all over the world in the 2000s. With tennis being a popular sport among video game fans, many tennis games were released.

Over the years, with growing technology, many tennis video games have graced the various entertainment mediums. PlayStations, Xbox and PC, all have different video games for their users. The common theme between these video games however, is the involvement of Federer. Here is a list of top five video games featuring Roger Federer.

Grand Slam Tennis

The EA Sports Grand Slam Tennis is one of the best video game going around. This game can be played on a PlayStation 4 and also on PlayStation 5. Grand Slam Tennis has various career options, challenges mode and online play. Two players can play together or against each other in the online mode. Roger Federer is one of the highest-ranked players in Grand Slam Tennis.

Tennis World Tour

The Tennis World Tour video game is by far the most graphic video game dedicated to tennis. The game is available to play on Nintendo, Xbox and Windows. Top tennis stars like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are all available characters in the game. However, with amazing graphics and various career options, this game is favorite among the fans.

Match Point

The Match Point game is available on both Xbox and PlayStation. The user can play a full career mode of any professional player during the match. Also, players like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are available for selection for Grand Slam tournaments and other tournaments.

Top Spin 2k25

Top Spin 2k25 is gaining a lot of interest among fans. The much anticipated game is set to release at the start of 2025. The fans can now use a career mode of a player, climbing the ATP rankings, and challenging for Grand Slams. Also, Roger Federer is headlining the game and can be seen on the cover of the video game.

Virtua Tennis

Virtua Tennis is one of the oldest tennis video games around. Despite being first released in 2001, Virtua Tennis has improved its graphics over the years and now competing with the best. Roger Federer has been a constant during the course of this game. Now Virtua Tennis has a latest version with Federer headlining it.