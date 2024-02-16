Resurgent Karolina Pliskova Has 3 Remarkable Similarities with Iga Swiatek That Could Spice Up Their First 2024 Clash

Iga Swiatek and Karolina Pliskova are set to go head-to-head in the Qatar Open 2024 semifinals. The two WTA stars have both been able to dominate the women’s tennis during their time at the top of the game. Now, Iga Swiatek is the best women’s player on tour and the player to beat. As the two stars are set to face each other, they have some uncanny similarities in their career.

Iga Swiatek is still only 22 years of age and has already made a name for herself. The World No.1 has collected $25,285,642 in prize money throughout her career, which is remarkably similar to the $25,500,101 made by Karolina Pliskova. In addition to that, both the players have won the exact same number of titles in their career so far, 17. Another similarity between the two is both have been ranked No.1 in the world at some points in their careers.

Karolina Pliskova reached the No.1 ranking in July 2017. The Czech star rose to the very top despite never winning a Grand Slam title in her career. Pliskova reached the finals of the US Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2021, but failed to win on both occasions.

Meanwhile, Swiatek has dominated the women’s tennis circuit in her young career so far, with Grand Slam titles in Paris and New York. Now, the fans are excited at the prospect of a Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Pliskova match at the Qatar Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Pliskova prediction

The Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Pliskova is attracting a lot of interest from the fans, as the two WTA stars are set to collide in Doha. Pliskova is more than capable of causing an upset. However, The SportsRush predicts Iga Swiatek to win the match in three sets.

The match will be played at the Centre Court in Doha at 6.10 pm local time (10.40 am ET). The match will be telecasted live on Challenger TV across the world. Also, viewers from USA can watch the match live on Tennis Channel. The weather is expected to be clear skies with temperatures around 23 degrees Celsius.