“Thinks He is Novak Djokovic!”: Jannik Sinner Insane Retrieve at Rotterdam Open Blows Away Fans

Jannik Sinner got his 2024 Rotterdam Open campaign off to a perfect start, demolishing Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets. One stunning retrieve from a disadvantageous position stunned fans on social media, who compared him to Novak Djokovic.

Advertisement

Sinner pulled off a serve-and-volley, rushing up to the net after serving. However, Van de Zandschulp countered it with a measured aerial lob over the Italian’s head. The reigning Australian Open champion rushed back and successfully returned the shot with a jaw-dropping endeavour. The local lad made Sinner run all over the court, but the latter fought hard to win the point.

Official global broadcaster TennisTV shared a clip of this point on their social media accounts. Fans lavished praise upon Jannik Sinner for his incredible court coverage and fitness. Some even compared it to Novak Djokovic, who is renowned for his physicality.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C3VwwtlM3ZD/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RehanLarik/status/1758009366295568608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LeMarquis1er/status/1757856138874306908?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/annarellamazzei/status/1757862326156357817?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Sinner will now face Gael Monfils in the next round at the Rotterdam Open 2024.

Jannik Sinner justifies Novak Djokovic comparisons by winning three out of their last four matches

Over the last few months, Sinner has truly established himself as one of the most premier tennis players on the tour. The Djokovic comparisons soon followed, especially after the duo clashed twice in the 2023 ATP Finals. The Italian stunned everyone by defeating the Serb in the round-robin phase, putting his qualification under jeopardy. However, Djokovic went through and avenged his group stage defeat in the final. He beat the World No.4 to collect his seventh ATP Finals title.

Jannik Sinner soon got a chance to one up Novak Djokovic soon, when Italy faced Serbia in the 2023 Davis Cup Finals semi-final. He defeated the 24-time Grand Slam winner in his singles tie, also beating him in doubles. The Italians went on to win the Davis Cup title.

Most recently, Sinner beat Djokovic in the semi-finals of the 2024 Australian Open en route to winning his first Grand Slam. While Djokovic still leads 4-3 in their head-to-head, Sinner’s recent victories have fuelled their developing rivalry to great heights. He could potentially go level if they face off in the Indian Wells Masters or the Miami Open in the coming weeks.