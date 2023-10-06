“This Man Is Unbelievable”: Former US Open Winner Picks Novak Djokovic & Serena Williams But Credits Nadal & Sharapova for Inspiration

Naomi Osaka hosted a Q&A session with fans on Instagram and answered a question about who her favorite player is. Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams were her foremost choices. She also acknowledged Maria Sharapova and Rafael Nadal before clarifying that she did not have a particular favorite player.

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams have had pathbreaking careers and hold multiple records. Osaka is just one of the many players to name them as their inspiration and favorites. While she shied away from making a final choice she clearly looks to them for inspiration whenever she may need it.

Osaka picks Novak Djokovic and Serena William but also praises Nadal and Sharapova

Osaka has not stepped on the court in 2023 because of her pregnancy and will return only in 2024. During her maternity break, she has continued to interact with fans. During one such session on Instagram, a fan asked her who her favourite player was. She said she began to appreciate Djokovic more as she grew older. The Japanese star added that in terms of tennis only, he is ‘unbelievable’.

“Honestly as I grew up I really learned to appreciate Novak a lot more. Purely as a tennis player this man is unbelievable lol (sic)”

Osaka also mentioned Serena Williams, saying her love for the American is widely known. She added the names of Nadal and Sharapova, praising their focus during their matches. The four-time Grand Slam winner, however, stated she does not have a specific favourite player. She said she admires the different qualities of different players.

“Everyone knows I love Serena and I appreciated how focused Nadal and Sharapova were every match too. I don’t have a favourite though. I like qualities from a bunch of different players.”

Williams and Osaka have faced off four times, with the latter leading the head-to-head 3-1. This record is marred by the controversial 2018 US Open final where Williams had a serious of run-ins with the umpire in a fiery match. Their off-field relations are seemingly cordial, seeing how Williams supported Osaka through her mental health struggles. Djokovic, too, stepped up and spoke up for the former World No.1

When Williams and Djokovic supported Osaka

In 2021, Osaka decided to boycott the customary media duties at the French Open. She skipped the post-match press conference after her first-round win and was subsequently slapped with a fine. The #2 seed announced her withdrawal from the tournament the next day, citing mental health issues. Amongst the many athletes to come to her support was Williams. The American empathised with youngster, saying she too experienced anxiety before press conferences. She said she wanted to ‘hug’ Osaka, insisting she was doing her best (via USA Today).

Djokovic initially seemed to not be in favour of Osaka skipping the media duties. He said that while he understands that media duties can get ‘unpleasant’, its part of being a tennis player and one should do it regardless. However, few days later he came out in unequivocal support of Osaka. He called her brave and bold, saying he respects it if she needs a break to recharge (via NDTV Sports). He wished for Osaka to return stronger and also empathised with her.

Osaka is likely to return at the 2024 Australian Open and will hope to reach the heights she had scaled before.